Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Earthquake hits Switzerland overnight

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 2:34 am near Sihltal in canton Schwyz, 20 km from Zurich.

It could be felt throughout Switzerland, the Swiss Seismological Service (SED) announced.

"Approximately 130 reports were received in the first half hour after the quake," SED said.

No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

Fighter jets take over Swiss motorway

The A1 motorway between Avenches and Payerne in canton Vaud will be closed to ‘regular’ traffic from today until June to 6th.

That’s because F/A-18 fighter jets will be landing on, and taking off from, this section of the highway.

The reason is that the Swiss Air Force will be testing whether in case of emergencies its fighter aircraft can also be deployed from improvised locations, such as motorways.

SWISS and SBB expand their 'Air Rail' offer from Geneva Airport



SWISS airline and national rail company SBB have expanded their "Air Rail" service from Geneva Airport.

This means that Vevey and Montreux in Vaud, as well as Sion, Sierre, Visp and Brig in Valais, will now be connected to the SWISS route network, according to a press release on Monday.

SWISS and SBB are expanding their joint Air Rail product from Geneva Airport. The Western Swiss towns of Vevey, Montreux, Sion, Sierre, Visp and Brig will all now be more conveniently linked into the SWISS route network. For more info: https://t.co/veShHhLYrt pic.twitter.com/BpcYyewfPN — LX_Newsroom (@LX_Newsroom) June 3, 2024

The service can be booked in conjunction with a SWISS flight on their website.

This means that the flight and onward journey can be booked in one step.

The new routes can be booked from June 11th. In total, the Swiss Air Rail network will grow to 17 destinations.



Good news for tenants at last: rent will not increase

Unlike in the past two years, when many rents in Switzerland rose on June 1st, this time the Federal Housing Office (BWO) is maintaining the mortgage benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent — which means no imminent rent hikes.

In 2023, the benchmark interest rate rose in two stages from 1.25 to 1.75 percent.

Some landlords took this opportunity to significantly increase rents, sometimes by more than 10 percent.

Bern community locks horns over cowbells

In the Bern municipality of Aarwangen, some residents protested against the nightly ringing of cowbells in the nearby pastures.

As a result of this discontent, the so-called 'bell initiative’, seeking to uphold the tradition, was launched and signed by over 1,000 residents, SRF public broadcaster reported on Monday.

“Aarwangen should embrace bell ringing as a tradition," said Andreas Baumann, who spearheaded the ‘keep the bels’ initiative. “These bells are part of the Swiss DNA."

The issue will be voted on at the upcoming municipal assembly on June 17th.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]