Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Police warn of a new scam involving ‘contract killers’

You’d think that scammers exhausted all ideas on how to extort money from their victims, but that is not so.

They have come up with yet another ploy to scare their unsuspecting victims into handing over their money.

A new scam that is currently circulating in Switzerland involves an alleged contract killer, who contacts the victim by email, telling them they can still save themselves by paying the assassin a large sum.

As frightening as this warning may sound, it is nothing but an extortion scheme, according to Zurich police.

Like any other attempt to scare victims into paying, authorities recommend to ignore such emails or phone calls.

Parliament pushes for stronger measures against racism and anti-Semitism

The federal government should work with the cantons to develop a strategy and an action plan against racism.

After the National Council, the Council of States also approved a motion to this effect on Tuesday.

This means the government must strengthen the existing structures for combating racism, and allocate sufficient resources to this task.

To save on rents, city dwellers are moving to suburbs

The country's five largest urban centres have recorded an exodus of sorts, with the increasing number of people relocating away from cities.

This what emerges from a UBS report released on Tuesday.

In Zurich, Bern and Geneva, the annual departures have been three to four times more numerous than in the previous two years.

This trend is particularly marked in the Zurich region — Switzerland’s most expensive — where commuting is the most profitable, according to UBS.

Within a 10-minute drive out of the city, rents are on average 20 percent lower than in the centre.

A similar phenomenon of cheaper rents away from the city was found in Geneva, as well as in Lausanne and Basel.

Swiss inflation remains stable in May

Switzerland’s inflation remained the same in May — 1.4 percent — as during the previous month, according to a report by the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday.

This figure remains within the target defined by the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

This means that consumer prices continue to be within the range of 0 to 2 percent, which is set by the BNS as equating price stability.

