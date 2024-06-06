Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Switzerland won’t comply with European Court’s climate ruling

In a landmark ruling handed down on April 9th, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) sided with a group of Swiss pensioners who ‘sued’ the country for not doing enough to mitigate the effects of global warming.

The ECHR said that Switzerland had violated the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the "right to respect for private and family life,” and ordered the government to pay the complainants a fine of €80,000 (78,555 francs).

Though Switzerland must heed the ECHR’s judgements — and had done so in the past — the Council of States voted on Wednesday to disregard this particular ruling.

Instead, the Federal Council will have to prove to the Council of Europe that Switzerland is respecting all of its international climate commitments.

Some Swiss universities have lost ground in international ranking

As in previous years, the Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich remains the best university in continental Europe, and in the 7th place worldwide for Engineering and Technology, according to the annual Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking.

Its sister school, the EPFL in Lausanne, is in the 10th place in the same category.

However, among the 10 Swiss institutes included in the ranking, six have slipped.

The University of Zurich, for instance, is no longer among the top 100 in the world: it has dropped to the 109th position. The Università della Svizzera Italiana plummeted to 405th place — 78 below last year’s ranking.

And the universities of Basel (131st), Geneva (155th), Bern (161st) and Lausanne (224th) are also rated lower than previously.

Zurich parliament votes against free sunscreen in swimming pools

City MPs have rejected a proposal from some of their colleagues who fought for free sunscreen to be available to everyone on public beaches and in other venues, as a way to prevent skin cancer.

Opponents argued that taxpayers should not have to pay for this ‘freebie’, and that “not even the Cancer League [pushes the city] for this type of prevention.”

“We recommend shade instead of free sunscreen,” deputies added.

Swiss Air Force to wrap up its ‘motorway’ mission today

Since June 4th, the section of the A1 highway between Payerne and Avenches in canton Vaud has been be closed to all road traffic, so that Switzerland’s F/A-18 combat aircraft could practice takeoffs and landings, verifying their ability to engage their planes from improvised sites.

READ ALSO: Swiss fighter jets land on A1 motorway

An interesting aside is that pilots were compliant with the law and displayed motorway stickers in their passenger compartment.

“For safety reasons, they were not able to affix the vignette against the window,” said Divisional Officer Christian Oppliger, after the landings.

