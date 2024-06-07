Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

A new Covid variant is spreading in Switzerland

Though most people consider Covid to be a thing of the past, a new variant, KP.2, is making appearance in Switzerland and may remain here through the summer months.

“The number of positive tests is climbing, and further increases cannot be ruled out,” according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Though KP.2 spreads fast and is particularly resistant to antibodies, “there is no reason to panic at this stage because so far, KP.2 does not present a serious course of the disease ,” FOPH said.

Residents of Switzerland have the longest life expectancy in Western Europe

Nowhere else in Western Europe do people live as long as in Switzerland, and the country compares particularly well with its neighbour Germany.

This is what emerges from a new study by the German Federal Institute for Demographic Research.

Among the reasons cited for higher longevity is that the Swiss health system is better than Germany’s, as well as a less stressful life in general due to good economy and an effective social support system.



“The Swiss medical system is less overwhelmed than that of its neighbours,” said demographer Mathias Lerch. “Family doctors have more time to devote to their patients. Also, regular check-ups, early diagnosis, and preventive measures are more common in Switzerland.

READ ALSO: The reasons why living in Switzerland can prolong your life

Russia mocks Swiss president

In an attempt to discredit the global conference on peace in Ukraine, which Switzerland is organising on June 15th and 16th, Swiss president Viola Amherd has been a target of insults on Russia’s state-run television.



In an hour-long programme, the host and the invited panel members attacked Amherd's appearance, and called her a ‘child killer’ for supporting abortion rights.

They also accused Amherd of being money and power-hungry, as she is not only the country’s current president, but also the Defence Minister.

While Amherd has ignored the attacks, the media said that “these statements demonstrate a lack of understanding of the Swiss political system. And by attacking the president, Russia also and above all denigrates Switzerland.”

Ahead this weekend:

Swiss citizens vote on four issues in a national referendum

On the ballot are two initiatives seeking to curb the cost of the obligatory health insurance — one by capping the premiums at 10 percent of income, and the other by providing a ‘brake’ on health costs, which should evolve according to the economy and wages.



READ ALSO: How Switzerland's two crucial health insurance referendums could impact you

Another one, titled “For the freedom of physical integrity,” demands "protection of the body" against interference by the state.

And the fourth seeks to introdice a law to allow Switzerland to rapidly produce more electricity from renewable energy sources such as water, sun, wind, and biomass.

