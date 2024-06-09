Swiss approve law to speed up renewable energy development

Advertisement

“The Swiss population has made an important decision for our electricity supply,” said the Alliance for a Safe and Affordable Electricity Supply, bringing together supporters of the law.

This law, supported by large NGOs such as the World Wide Fund (WWF) and Greenpeace, aims to guarantee "a secure electricity supply based on renewable energy", while the Alpine country hopes to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Greenpeace said that with this "victory", "nuclear [energy] becomes obsolete" and urged Swiss energy group Axpo to "set a deadline for the rapid and definitive cessation of the operation of the Beznau nuclear power plant's two reactors".

“These are among the oldest still in operation on the planet and pose insoluble security problems,” the NGO said in a press release.

A final poll at the end of May predicted 73 percent support for the law.

Less than two months ago Switzerland became the first country ever to be condemned by an international court for not doing enough to combat climate change, in a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

"Weakened" protection of nature

The new law was approved by parliament last year, and despite most environmental organisations backing the legislation, a few smaller groups opposed it and managed to garner enough support to trigger this referendum.



They said it would lead to the "unnecessary destruction of landscapes".

They fear it will fast-track large-scale energy projects and see Switzerland's pristine Alpine landscapes plastered in wind turbines and solar panels.

They also deplore limitations on the possibilities for local residents to launch appeals against the construction of new renewable energy installations.

These organisations, including the Franz Weber Foundation, consider that there is no reason to install large solar parks on mountain pastures because there is sufficient space on roofs and facades.

With this vote, "the protection of nature in Switzerland is considerably weakened", the foundation said.

Switzerland's largest party, the hard-right Swiss People's Party (SVP), was against the law, mainly in the name of defending civil nuclear power, which provided 32.4 percent of total electricity production last year.

“The electricity law brings little electricity, unsafe, for a lot of money and massive degradation of nature,” the party said after the vote.

The SVP thinks renewable energies do not guarantee energy security due to their fluctuating nature.

It aims to boost wind and solar power's current miniscule contribution to Switzerland's energy mix and rapidly increase hydro power production so that the wealthy landlocked country is less dependent on importing electricity.

The law envisages installing solar panels on building roofs and facades.

It also eases planning conditions for wind turbines and large solar installations.

"Migratory bird reserves"

The government acknowledges that court appeals against large energy projects "will probably be less likely to succeed than before".

But it stressed that projects would be examined on a case-by-case basis and constructing large installations in "biotopes of national importance" and migratory bird reservations will remain outlawed, albeit with some exceptions.

The law also outlines 16 hydroelectric projects, a sector which last year represented 56.6 percent of national electricity production. These involve building new dams or heightening existing ones.

The Swiss also voted on other subjects on Sunday.

They rejected, by 55.47 percent, a popular initiative from the left to cap health contributions at 10 percent of income, and, by 62.77 percent, an initiative to curb health costs.

They also swept aside by 73.73 percent a popular initiative “For freedom and physical integrity” launched by opponents of anti-Covid measures, which demanded that people who may in the future refuse to give their consent, for example for vaccination, should not be punished or disadvantaged.