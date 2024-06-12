EasyJet to launch five new routes from Switzerland including three to UK

Advertisement

From November 4th, there will be four weekly flights between Zurich and Manchester.

On November 7th, two weekly flights will begin between Zurich and Bordeaux, as well as between Basel and London Luton, four times a week.

Twice weekly flights from Geneva to Tromsø in Norway will begin on December 5th, and from January 18th, 20245 easyJet will fly from Geneva to Leeds / Bradford, twice a week.

Tickets for the new flights will be available from this week.

You can read all the latest travel news from Switzerland in our dedicated section.