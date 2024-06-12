EasyJet to launch five new routes from Switzerland including three to UK
Budget airline easyJet will launch five new destinations from Switzerland by the end 2024 and early 2025, including two new routes to the UK.
From November 4th, there will be four weekly flights between Zurich and Manchester.
On November 7th, two weekly flights will begin between Zurich and Bordeaux, as well as between Basel and London Luton, four times a week.
Twice weekly flights from Geneva to Tromsø in Norway will begin on December 5th, and from January 18th, 20245 easyJet will fly from Geneva to Leeds / Bradford, twice a week.
Tickets for the new flights will be available from this week.
You can read all the latest travel news from Switzerland in our dedicated section.
Comments
See Also
From November 4th, there will be four weekly flights between Zurich and Manchester.
On November 7th, two weekly flights will begin between Zurich and Bordeaux, as well as between Basel and London Luton, four times a week.
Twice weekly flights from Geneva to Tromsø in Norway will begin on December 5th, and from January 18th, 20245 easyJet will fly from Geneva to Leeds / Bradford, twice a week.
Tickets for the new flights will be available from this week.
You can read all the latest travel news from Switzerland in our dedicated section.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.