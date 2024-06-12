Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

No other European country creates as many jobs as Switzerland

More than half of companies in Switzerland plan to increase their workforce over the next three months — the highest rate in Europe.

This what emerges from a survey carried out by Manpower recruitment agency.

The energy and utilities sectors are among the drivers of this growth: 66 percent of companies in this sector plan to hire more staff in the coming months.

And the hiring trend is spilling over into the financial sector as well — despite the loss of jobs after the merger of Credit Suisse and UBS.

That's because “the merger of the banks requires an enormous amount of resources and know-how, particularly in IT,” according to Eric Jeannerod, manager of Manpower Switzerland.

EasyJet announces five new routes from Switzerland

The low-cost airline will launch five new destinations from Switzerland for the end of the year.

From November 4th, there will be four weekly flights between Zurich and Manchester.

On November 7th, two weekly flights will be inaugurared between Zurich and Bordeaux, as well as between Basel and London Luton, four times a week.

From Geneva, twice weekly flights to Tromsø in Norway will begin on December 5th, and from January 18th, EasyJet will fly from Geneva to Leeds / Bradford, twice a week.

Tickets for the new flights are available from this week.

More young women in Switzerland have higher qualifications than men

New data released by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday is a boost to gender equality: it shows that the share of university graduates among 25-34 year olds is now higher among women (53 percent) than among men (50 percent).

Since 2000, the level of higher education in Switzerland has risen considerably, but the increase is greater among women than among their male counterparts, according to FSO.

Swiss residents spend more than their neighbours on summer vacations

The average budget that Swiss households devote to summer vacations this year is 4,041 francs, according to a HelloSafe price comparison platform — an increase of 21.1 percent over 2023.

This is the highest budget in Europe.

As a comparison, French households set aside 2,100 francs (converted from euros) for their holidays.

