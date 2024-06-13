REVEALED: Four things to know about the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock

Advertisement

Switzerland will stage a conference on Ukraine on June 15th and 16th, with world leaders set to discuss how to reach an eventual peace process in the war-torn country.

About 90 government heads and other top officials from around the world (but not from Russia, which is not only ignoring the summit, but is actually trying to disrupt it via cyberattacks), will convene in Bürgenstock, scenically located a mountain ridge in canton Nidwalden.

While in the past Bürgenstock has remained mostly out of the news, it is now taking centre stage.

If you are not familiar with this luxury resort (like most non-millionnaires), here are some essential things to know.

Location

Bürgenstock, which first open to (well-heeled) public in the 19th century, sits on the mountain of the same name, at 600 metres over Lake Lucerne, known locally as Vierwaldstättersee.

It is part of two Nidwalden municipalities: Ennetbürgen and Stansstad.

Layout

The five-star resort comprises 30 buildings, including four hotels with 348 rooms and suites, as well as a number of sports facilities and, more pertinent to the summit, conference rooms.

Per-night rates for a ‘superior’ room start at 1,100 francs, though Swiss government will likely foot the bill for the conference attendees.

Famous guests

Over the years, a number of celebrities stayed at the Bürgenstock.

Among them were Audrey Hepburn (who married her first husband, actor Mel Ferrer, there in 1954), Charlie Chaplin, Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti, Queen Ingrid of Denmark, and Sean Connery.

(There is no record of the latter performing any James Bond-like stunts over the cliff though).

How will the summit participants get to the resort?

The hotels’ website indicates that guests can arrive by boat & funicular, by car, public transport, or private plane.

As far as dignitaries attending the conference are concerned, we can safely eliminate public transport, and boat & funicular as well.

Private planes remain a reasonable option, along with the transport provided by the hosts, that is, the Swiss government.