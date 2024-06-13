What's on: 7 unmissable events in Switzerland this July

Advertisement

Let’s start with two music festivals which are best known internationally:

Montreux Jazz Festival

The iconic jazz festival returns to Montreux from July 5th through to 20th with acts such as Alice Cooper, Sting, Duran Duran, and Lenny Kravtiz, among other world-class artists performing with the Alps and Lake Geneva as their backdrop.

You can find out more about this year’s edition in a video here.

Paléo Festival

Another legendary concert is the Paléo Festival, the country's biggest open-air musicfest, which takes place from July 23rd to 28th.

It is held in a Woodstock-like setting in an open field in Nyon, near Geneva.

Every year, around 250,000 festival goers flock to the six-day event to rock out to more than 300 concerts across seven stages and browse its 150 stalls and bars.

This is this year’s programme.

Sommerfest Iseltwald

Iseltwald is often referred to as the pearl of Lake Brienz, and rightfully so. The fishing village is located on the left bank of the river and is one of the smallest communities in the canton of Bern.

The quaint Swiss village was recently forced to limit the number of tourists after fans of a South Korean Netflix hit show flocked to the region in droves sparking a backlash from locals.

So, if you are among the horde of visitors headed to the village for its annual Sommerfest between July 12th and July 14th, make sure to read our article on the steps you need to take in order to be permitted ‘entry’ to the village:

Openair Frauenfeld

If you like hip-hop, thEn the Openair Frauenfeld 2024 promises to cater to your taste.

The festival takes place from Thursday, 11th, through to Saturday, July 13th, with headliners such as Nicki Minajj, Milano, and Kenny Mason.

.@NICKIMINAJ will be headlining Openair Frauenfeld 2024 in Switzerland on July 13th.



— It is the biggest hip-hop festival in Europe. pic.twitter.com/xIlLaODHEG — NM Wrld  (@NMwrld_) March 5, 2024

Moon & Stars

Yes, it sounds heavenly...and it is...

If you happen to find yourself in Locarno, Ticino, from July 11th to 21st, then head to the city’s picturesque Piazza Grande to enjoy an unforgettable summer evening with first-class live music.

Among performers this year are Italian singers Ricchi et Poveri, as well as US stars Lenny Kravitz, and others.

Medieval show

On July 20th, the courts of Castelgrande in Bellinzona will once again host the traditional "Sword in the Fortress" event, which will take you all the way back to the Middle Ages.

Expect the clang of swords, glitter of shields and helmets, colourful costumes and flags fluttering in the wind, and much more.

It's..magic!

As part of Zug's iconic Seefest, you an the ZugMAGIC, a magic water show on Lake Zug in addition to the usual programme featuring live music, refreshing drinks, and unique atmosphere.

And a great thing is that this event lasts the whole month of July — from the 1st to 31st.