Can I make changes to my rented apartment in Switzerland?

Finding affordable dwellings in Switzerland is a challenge, especially in large cities.

So if you find one in a good area and at a reasonable price, you may want to rent it, regardless of whether everything inside is to your taste.

You may think, ‘once I am in, I can change whatever I don’t like.’

But can you?

The answer depends on what kind of changes you would like to make.

As a rule, modifications to a rented property are only permitted with the landlord's written consent.

However, much depends on what is meant by ‘modifications’.

If, for instance, you want to repaint the walls a different colour, then you can do so without a landlord’s permission, as long as the walls are restored to their original hue when your tenancy ends.

The same applies to holes in the walls to hang pictures, or any other purely ‘cosmetic’ changes that don’t involve structural alterations (such as, for example, knocking down walls to make rooms bigger).

In other words, as long as your modifications are not permanent — that is, you will be able to return the flat to its original state before you move out — then it is in principle okay.

When must you seek permission from landlord or management company for changes you are planning to make?

You absolutely need written consent if you would like to undertake substantial remodelling work that involves tearing down anything that is a permanent fixture of the home, such as bathrooms, kitchen, or flooring, for instance.

Remember that you are legally responsible to revert the flat to its original state when your rental contract ends, and that will likely not be possible if you make extensive structural modifications.

In this case, the landlord can demand that you remove all your alterations and pay for it out of your own pocket .

What if your changes improve the overall condition of the apartment?

If you have an idea for improvements to the kitchen, bathroom, floors, or other fixtures, bring it to your landlord’s attention, explaining how these upgrades will make the flat better for the landlord and future tenants alike.

If they agree, you can negotiate a deal where you make all the work yourself against a rent reduction.

If you are skilled in this type of work and can prove your experience, then you may strike a deal.

However, if the landlord is not in agreement with this plan, then you should not modify anything in the flat that can’t be easily changed back later.