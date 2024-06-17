Temperatures to rise to 30C in Switzerland this week

Advertisement

If you are tired of the heavy (and sometimes even torrential) rains of the past two weeks, then brighter news is on the horizon.

After warming up on Monday to low 20s, temperatures will soar on Tuesday, reaching up to 30C in many parts of Switzerland.

The zero-degree line will climb to the altitude of 4,000 meters.

The sunny and warm weather will continue for the rest of the week, even despite occasional clouds.

It is likely that Saharan dust will cover Switzerland with yellow hues, as it did in March.

On Thursday, the temps will drop somewhat, but it will be still be seasonably warm — around 25C.

This is what you can expect this week in your region.

Advertisement

What is the forecast for the coming months?

If you are staying in Switzerland during the summer vacation, you want to be sure the weather will remain, well, summery.

However, tt is too early to know with any certainty.

The general hope, however, is that it will be pleasantly warm and sunny, but that Switzerland will be able to avoid extreme heatwaves of the past two years.

