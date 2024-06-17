Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Mail delivery is set to become less frequent in Switzerland

The post service as we know it today — for instance, the next-day delivery of ‘A’-stamped 'priority' letters — could soon be a thing of the past.

Under a new project to revise the postal ordinance, put out for consultation by the Federal Council, “Swiss Post will be required to deliver at least 90 percent of letters and packages on time, compared to 97 and 95 percent, respectively, currently,” The Federal Council said.

As a result of this new measure, due to come into effect in 2026, fewer on-time deliveries will be made, especially in sparsely populated areas.

Federal Council nixes public funding idea for childcare

The initiative, instigated by Social Democrats, Greens, and other groups, seeks to ensure that parents don’t spend more that 10 percent of their income for daycare services, with most of the charges paid by the government.

The Federal Council, however, rejected this proposal, arguing that the move “would result in additional costs of several billion francs borne by the government — expenses that are “not sustainable” in view of the budget deficits.

The government, conceded, however, that “extra-family care for children must be encouraged and public authorities must further reduce the financial burden on parents.”

This could be achieved through a proposal now being debated in the parliament, which would provide an additional family allowance for childcare, the Federal Council pointed out.



Lausanne is the Swiss capital of crack consumption

This is certainly not the reputation that Vaud’s capital city wants to have, but most recent wastewater analysis shows that the consumption of cocaine and and highly-addictive form, crack is increasing in Switzerland, and it is in Lausanne that this drug is most popular.

Based on these findings, Lausanne has the unwelcome ’honour’ of being in the top spot, along with the Graubünden capital, Chur.

Next are Schwyz, Zurich, and Bern.

Though the consumption data is an estimate, authorities say the drug "has never been more widespread and cheap" in Swiss cities.

Four Brits arrested for speeding in Switzerland

The Zurich cantonal police stopped four UK nationals who were driving in their four sports cars at over 200 km/h on the A1 motorway in the direction of Bern — 80 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The men, aged between 25 and 50, were arrested and their vehicles were confiscated.

They are now awaiting sentencing.

