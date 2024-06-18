Have your say: Are international schools in Switzerland worth the price?

Advertisement

Switzerland's international schools are the most expensive in Europe.

“Median prices in Swiss cities are a minimum of 16 percent higher than any other European city included in our research," a recent report concluded.

In fact, the top three most expensive cities in Europe for international education are all located in Switzerland.

In Zurich and Zug, the median price is $30,701 per year (27,481 francs at today’s exchange rate), followed by Geneva ($26,553; 23,767 francs), and Lausanne ($17,271;15,459 francs).

“What is becoming more clear, is just how significant the difference is between prices in Switzerland and the rest of Europe,” the report noted.

So are they worth the money? Do they provide the best shcooling option in Switzerland if you can afford it? Or are they simply not worth the money? We'd like to hear from you.

