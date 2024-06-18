Why is Switzerland Europe's 'most competitive' country?

Advertisement

In its new annual ranking, the IMD Business Institute named Switzerland the world’s second-best in terms of competitiveness.

Singapore is in the first place, which means Switzerland is in the top spot among European nations.

What does ‘competitiveness’ mean?

For the purpose of this survey, among the most reputable globally, IMD ranked 67 countries.

It examined and compared each nation’s GDP and productivity, along with political, social and cultural factors.

“Governments play a crucial role too, by providing an environment characterized by efficient infrastructure, institutions, and policies,” IMD said.

In what areas is Switzerland particularly competitive?

It is in the first place in terms of government efficiency — the position it has held since 2022.

Within this particular category, the country excels in public finance and institutional organisation.

It is also at the top for its infrastructure, particularly for health services, environment, as well as educational system.

In this category too, the country has maintained its first place for several years.

Switzerland also scores relatively high (second place) for productuvity and efficiency, as well as infrastructure for scientific research.

Where does Switzerland rank less well?

It is in the 16th place for international trade, in the 15th for ‘attitudes and values’.

And it should come as no surprise to anyone living here that the country ranks in the 61st place (that is, near the bottom), in terms of prices.

