Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Dust from the Sahara Desert will cover parts of Switzerland today

Warm weather of the past days is expected to continue today, the first official day of summer.

With the change of season, sky over some areas of the country will appear orange, as dust from Sahara is blown toward Switzerland — the more concentrated the dust, the stronger the hue.

At the same time, the beginning of summer will, paradoxically, bring in lower temperatures, which will drop to 20C by Friday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are also likely in some areas.

Switzerland to lower the obligatory TV license fee

Not everything in Switzerland is getting more expensive.

In fact, the radio and television fee collected each year by Serafe from all Swiss households, will drop from the current 335 francs to 312 francs by 2027, and then to 300 francs from 2029, the Federal Council said onWednesday.

The main goal of this reduction is to alleviate the financial burden that the license fee places on many households and businesses alike.

This move is also a concession of sorts to the “200 francs is enough” initiative launched by some parties and business associations, which want to cut the fee even more significantly than the government does.

Size matters: Parking fees in Basel to be based on the length of the car

Basel-City government announced that starting in January 2025, annual subscription rates for public parking spaces will be determined by the size of the vehicle — the first Swiss canton to introduce such a measure.

For a car that is smaller than 3.90 metres, the fee would be 332 francs per year, while for vehicles between 3.90 and 4.90 metres, it will be 422 francs, and 512 francs for vehicles that exceed this length.

The objective of this measure is to discourage parking in city streets and favour underground car parks instead — or, better yet, use public transport.

Getting to Geneva airport by train is now cheaper

Starting this week, Geneva Airport is offering reduced-price train tickets from 380 stations in Switzerland to the airport.

This move is meant to encourage people to using trains instead of driving to she airport..

Travellers with a plane ticket to and from Geneva can pay 10 francs less for their train ride by filling out the application form.

Once the application is approved, a "unique discount code" will be sent by email and can be used when purchasing a full-fare, half-fare, or Supersaver SBB ticket, in first or second class, to and from the airport.

