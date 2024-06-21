Six big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

Advertisement

Criticism against English lessons in elementary schools

Switzerland’s Liberal-Radical party (FDP) have come up with a radical proposal to scrap English and French lessons for primary school children, arguing they do more harm than good.

The party's claim is that children at that age (typically between eight and 11) need to master their own mother tongue as a priority and learning other languages was holding them back from doing this — especially given Switzerland's recent poor scores in the global PISA rankings for language and reading.



US tourist in Lausanne stabbed with a knife

Even though crime rate in Lausanne is low, and it, along with other Swiss cities, is comparably safe, a woman visiting from the United States was stabbed in a shoulder during an unsuccessful attempt to steal her bag.

Even though the passersby and local shopkeepers tries to intercept the attacker, he managed to escape.

He was, however, caught and arrested shortly thereafter.

Police said the perpetrator was known for prior criminal acts.

Swiss TV license fee to become cheaper

The current fee (also referred to as ‘tax’) of 335 francs a year per household will drop to 312 francs by 2027, and then to 300 francs from 2029.

The main goal of this reduction is to alleviate the financial burden that the license fee places on many households and businesses alike.

This tax has been dropping gradually over the years, from the all-time high of 451 francs.

Swiss interest rates drop, signalling lower rents

After slashing its interest rates in March, Swiss National Bank again lowered the rate by quarter percent, bringing it down to 1.25 percent.



This means that inflation rate has fallen to an acceptable level, and it is also a positive sign for many tenants in Switzerland who will see their rents decline as a result of the cut in interest rates.

Consumers in general will also be able to benefit in terms of lower interest on mortgages and other loans.

Switzerland ranked as Europe’s most competitive economy

In its new annual ranking, the IMD Business Institute named Switzerland Europe’s top nation, and the world’s second-best, in terms of competitiveness.

It is in the first place in terms of government efficiency, public finance and institutional organisation.

Additionally,it is at the top for its infrastructure, particularly for health services, environment, as well as educational system.

Switzerland also scores relatively high for productivity and efficiency, as well as infrastructure for scientific research.

If you are wondering how Switzerland’s employment laws compare to workers’ rights in the United States — the two are, literally and figuratively worlds apart.

They differ in terms of annual paid leave, health benefits. and many other benefits as well.



You can find out more information about it here:



