Body found after Swiss floods, two still missing

Rainstorms Friday set off flooding and landslides that tore down houses in the mountainous Val Mesolcina valley district of the canton.

The body of a man was found eight kilometres (4.5 miles) from where he went missing, police said.

A woman declared missing was found alive in rocks and mud on Saturday. Two other people are still missing.

"The probability of finding them alive is low," said police spokesman William Kloter.

Other areas of Switzerland, including the ski resort of Zermatt, have also suffered with heavy rainfall in recent days, with several roads cut off and rail services hit.