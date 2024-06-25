Eight facts Americans should be aware of before moving to Switzerland

Advertisement

First and foremost, if you are merely dreaming of living in Switzerland but have no solid foundation for the actual move here (such as dual US-Swiss or US-EU nationality; a Swiss spouse; or a firm job offer with a visa and work permit), then you are still able to come here, but only as a tourist.

As a third country national, your chances of moving here legally are slim, though not impossible.

You can find more information about what it takes for you to be able to work and live in Switzerland, here:

What if you obtain the right to work and live in Switzerland?

Then your learning curve is likely quite steep.

Many things are totally different here than in the US, and they may take some time to get accustomed to.

Here are just some of them:

You need to register your arrival

The 'address registration' rules may come as somewhat of a shock to people from the United States, where you can move from one location to another and stay pretty much under the radar.

Not so in Switzerland. Swiss authorities want to know who is living in their country and where.

When you settle in a new home, you have 14 days to announce your arrival in your new commune of residence, though in some places the deadline may be longer.

In some cantons, you can do this procedure online, while in others you must go to your local residents' registration office (Einwohnerkontrolle / Contrôle des habitants/ Controllo abitanti) in person, and present the following documents:

A passport or ID card for each member of the family, in addition to a passport-sized photo for everyone

Documents about your family status — whether you are single, married, and with children.

Your work or residency permit

Your lease contract or proof of home ownership

You must buy a health insurance policy

Unless you are a member of a diplomatic or consular mission or an employee of an international organisation like the UN or its agencies, you must have Swiss health insurance.

Unlike is the case in the United States, your employer will not cover your medical expenses (except for accidents), and you also can’t choose not to have insurance but to pay your medical bills yourself.

The basic insurance is compulsory for all of Switzerland’s residents, regardless of nationality.



You may be shocked at how expensive it is, but on the other hand, all reasonable and legitimate medical bills will be covered (minus a co-pay), so you don’t have to sell your house to pay for your treatment.

Different employment laws

Working conditions in Switzerland are different (and mostly better) than in the United States, so that may be a pleasant surprise for you.

For instance, all employees here have a statuary paid annual leave of four weeks minimum.

They also have the right to paid sick leave of at least three weeks, which increases with each additional year of work.

None of the above is guaranteed by law in the United States.



Public transport

Unlike Americans, who favour automobiles as their preferred mode of mobility, many Swiss go to work and everywhere else by public transport.

The train, bus, and tram network is so well developed, dense, and (mostly) punctual, that is widely seen as most the convenient — and also most environmentally friendly — way to get from Point A to Point B.

And depending on where in Switzerland you live, you may not need a car at all.

All this is good, but be ready for some less positive things as well:



Cost of living



Your mind may boggle when you find out how high Swiss wages are in comparison to US averages.

However, you may be shocked to discover how much higher the cost of living is in Switzerland in comparison to most US cities.

Your expenses for food, housing, and other products and services in Switzerland will be, on average, 44.8 percent higher than in United States, unless you came from an expensive city like New York and settled in Uri — in which case you may not notice the price differences so much.

Taxes

This comes under the heading of both ‘good’ and ‘bad’ news.

The good news is that individual taxes are usually lower in Switzerland.

The bad news, on the other hand, is that even though you are living abroad, Uncle Sam will be watching you.

Not only do you have to file taxes in both countries — which is a financial burden in itself — but preparing a tax return from abroad is more complex, because the forms are long and the instructions not always easy to understand for an average person.

There is also the FBAR — an acronym for Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts.This is a separate document that anyone who has accounts of any kind in a non-US bank must file. So if you have a savings or any other account in a Swiss bank — including mortgage, life insurance, retirement plans, annuities, etc. —you must declare the highest amount (converted into US dollars) in each of these accounts during the year for which you file.

And just ignoring this obligation is not a risk you want to take. (This rule, by the way, applies to any country outside of the United States, and not just Switzerland).

Three national languages

If you think you can get along in Switzerland forever with just English, you are mistaken.

Yes, English is widespread, but if you want to communicate with your non-English speaking colleagues, as well as integrate and become part of your community, then at least a perfunctory knowledge of German, French, or Italian, will be very useful (higher proficiency is required to apply for Swiss citizenship).

Social / cultural rules

As a newly arrived person, you will be confronted by some typically Swiss rules that may seem strange to you to say the least (though they may grow on you with time).

First among them are the trash and recycling regulations, followed by ‘quiet’ Sundays, when you are not allowed to mow the lawn or make other loud noises.

