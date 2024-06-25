Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

High immigration to Switzerland is associated with job growth

In 2023, Switzerland had high demand for foreign workforce, as the country’s employment growth over the last 20 years “has significantly exceeded the EU average.”

In all, 68,000 people came to Switzerland from these countries.

This is what emerged from a new report released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on Monday.

“A large number of people from the EU coming to work in Switzerland are highly qualified and are employed in demanding activities in high-growth branches of the service sector,” SECO pointed out.

“At the same time, the Swiss economy also recruits EU nationals as low-skilled labor in simpler activities, particularly in the hotel and catering industry, construction and industry,” it added.

Government launches its campaign in favour of pension reform

In the third round of national referendums, scheduled for September 22nd, 2024, Swiss citizens will vote on the reform of occupational pensions, also known as ‘second-pillar’ in the country’s pension scheme.

For several years, occupational pension provision has been under increasing pressure.

“The financing of annuities in the compulsory part of occupational pension provision is currently insufficient,” the Federal Council said in a press release.

“On the one hand, pension funds obtain lower returns. On the other hand, life expectancy is increasing and pensions must therefore be paid for longer”

This reform proposed by the government provides for measures to strengthen the financing of future pensions and to improve coverage for people working part-time, as well as those with low wages.

Geneva residents will get 27 million francs back on their electricity bill

The canton’s industrial services had mistakenly overcharged their customers between 2008 and 2021. They are now returning the money with interest.

This sum corresponds to the overpayment of 22 million francs, with an interest of 5 million francs added to this amount.

Individual households will receive 28 francs back, credited to their next electricity bill, while businesses could get between 188 and 804 francs, depending on their energy consumption.

Switzerland defends itself against the ‘pimp state’ accusations

On Friday, Reem Alsalem, the UN's special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, presented her annual report to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva today.

In it, she called Switzerland a ‘pimp state’ for the country’s liberal policies toward prostitution.

On Monday, Swiss Ambassador to the UN Jürg Lauber defended the country before the Human Rights Council in Geneva, saying the term 'pimp state' was “not appropriate”.

He pointed out that discussions on this divisive issue “must be conducted without moral judgment.”

Lauber also added that the legalisation of prostitution helps protect sex workers, while a ban, as suggested by Alsalem, would not eradicate the practice but rather “move it underground.”

