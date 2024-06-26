'My son finished without life skills': Are Swiss international schools worth the fees?

Advertisement

Switzerland has a high proportion of international schools for its size: roughly 100 different schools, spread across 10 cities teaching the International Baccalaureate and IGCSE, among others.

Zurich, Geneva and Basel have the largest concentration of these schools, although international schools can also be found in cities such as Basel, Lausanne and Montreux.

International Schools: well-resourced & good life preparation

Respondents to the Local identified some clear benefits in sending children to an international school.

Many thought that international schools provided excellent preparation for college and careers.

Giles Hopley, 44, a Briton who lives across the border in France, but sends his children to school in Geneva stated: “My daughters study the International Baccalaureate which was a very demanding program but provides a great preparation for university studies.”

Isabelle, originally from Singapore replied: “Yes (to international schools) if your child wants to study outside Switzerland for higher education later on.”

Julian, who lives in Geneva told The Local, regarding international schooling: “It provided an excellent all-round education and a network of friends and contacts that is still important to me today and more relevant than my university or business school.”

The other key benefit of international schools that the reader highlighted was the ability to cater to students with special needs.

An American living in Schwyz responded: “My child has learning differences and the public schools in our area do not have the resources to provide necessary accommodations.”

Isabelle Leong, who was previously quoted, added: “(It’s a good idea) if your child needs additional or specialised support.”

An anonymous respondent summarised the benefits succinctly when they stated: “The advantages are more opportunities for social activities, sport and interactions with other international families.”

Patrick Lamphere, an American, said that the scarcity of information about local schools in English was the deciding factor in sending his children to an international school: “We opted for private schools because it was impossible to find official information on the Zurich public schools in English, and what the programs were available for German Learners.”

Another anonymous respondent answered: “We chose an international school as we did not want our children doing the Swiss curriculum, which involved testing kids at 12 or 13 years old.”

Language, work culture and low cost: the case for local schools

Other respondents to the survey felt that local schools offered an education equal to, if not better than that provided by an international school.

Katherine Amman, an American replied: “Children from state schools are introduced into the work culture early.”

Giles agreed: “I have colleagues who speak well of the Swiss state system I understand state teachers are quite well paid in Switzerland. This must create a better, more motivated school environment.”

As did Isabelle: “Local schools are great for kids to pick up German, to make friends with other kids who live in the same village and are low cost.”

Others highlighted the disadvantages of sending children to an international school.

Victor Bullain, an American noted: “International schools can lead to slower integration with local kids.”

Katherine Amman was straight to the point: “It was very expensive and my son finished without any life skills.”

What is your impression of international schools in Switzerland? Did you send your children to one? Was it worth it? Let us know in the comments section below.