Swiss storms: Town in Vaud hit by 'flood of the century'

Advertisement

The weather website meteonews.ch described the storms that hit Vaud on Tuesday night as being "exceptional" and "unprecedented". Another news site said it was the "flood of a century".

Around one month's rain fall fell in just an hour and caused major flooding in the town of Morges, which stands on the banks of Lake Geneva.

The river Morges broke its banks around 6pm and left much of the town underwater as images posted on social media reveal.

Roads and car parks were left underwater, houses and underground car parks were flooded.

⛈️ Un orage diluvien a causé d'importantes inondations à Morges dans le canton de Vaud en Suisse ce mardi soir. (© Sammi Fah) pic.twitter.com/Ahiz8VZ9lg — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) June 25, 2024

One Morges resident told local media they had not seen scenes like it in 20 years of living there.

Morges littéralement sous l’eau. "Du jamais vu en plus de 20 ans que j’habite ici" nous disent plusieurs habitants. pic.twitter.com/WNtiHmleF4 — Yoan Rithner (@YoanRithner) June 25, 2024

Aw hell nah what the hell is happening in Morges, Switzerland😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/uNyRBzAwrp — 🇨🇭Wiimoteplus🇮🇹 (@wiimoteplus) June 25, 2024

Some drivers were left stranded in flooded tunnels and had to be rescued.

The floods in Vaud come after the canton of Graubünden and the famous resort of Zermatt were it by flooding at the weekend.

The weather forecast for the coming days suggests more storms could hit parts of Switzerland at the weekend.