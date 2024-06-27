Swiss government urges voters to reject anti-immigration initiative

Advertisement

The "No to 10 million" popular initiative calls for a curb to immigration when the number of Swiss permanent residents exceeds 9.5 million.

While a date for the new popular vote has not been set, Switzerland's Federal Council has already come out against the proposal, issuing an appeal to voters.

In a press release published in Bern on Wednesday, the Federal Council stated that such a move, “endangers prosperity, economic development and security in Switzerland.”

Specifically, the Federal Council highlighted the impact that curbing immigration would have on bilateral relations with the EU.

The government argued that “ …according to the Federal Council, termination of the AFMP (Agreement on the Free Movement of People) would jeopardise the bilateral path with the EU.

“A unilateral termination of the AFMP would lead to the loss of all bilateral agreements with the EU due to the so-called ‘guillotine clause’.

“In addition, there is a risk that the Schengen and Dublin association agreements would also be terminated, which could lead to more irregular migration to Switzerland and would make it more difficult to combat crime.”

'No to 10 million': SVP

Over 114,000 signatures were gathered by the populist SVP party and presented to the Federal Council earlier this year, under the banner of ‘No to a Switzerland of 10 million people’.

Switzerland has recorded a milestone in 2023: its population reached a 9-million mark.

Such a move would involve a restriction on the granting of so-called ‘B Permits’ and a limit to family reunions, as The Local previously reported.

A similar initiative by the SVP in 2020 failed, with 61.7 percent of voters rejecting a call to curb immigration from the EU.

“Over the past two years, more than 180,000 additional people have immigrated to Switzerland, with devastating consequences for our small country,” SVP head Marcel Dettling said after the submission of signatures this week.

A growing nation

Switzerland's population has experienced steady growth over the last few decades.

It has been boosted by a consistent flow of migrants coming to study or work in the country, in addition to those seeking asylum from conflicts such as that in Ukraine.

According to the FSO’s latest figures, the population grew by 0.8 percent between 2020 and 2021 - up 28 percent from the 1990 level.

Between August 2022 and July 2023, the country gained almost 175,000 migrants, with over three-quarters coming from within the EU/EEA.

The previous year, the FSO estimated that around forty percent of Switzerland’s permanent residents aged 15 or over have a migration background.

It also determined that over a million of those individuals with a migrant background had taken Swiss citizenship.