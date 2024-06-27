When are schools on holiday this summer throughout Switzerland?
Apart from Ticino and Valais, where schoolchildren are already on their summer break, kids in the other Swiss cantons will start their vacation on various dates throughout July.
On average, public school vacations in Switzerland last about six weeks — with some cantons, like Aargau, offering less vacation time, and others (Ticino and Valais) more.
Additionally, kids here get two weeks at Christmas and New Year, between one and two weeks in February, (depending on the canton), two weeks at Easter, and two weeks in the autumn.
There are also several public holidays throughout the year when schools are closed.
READ ALSO: Public holidays: What days will you get off work in Switzerland in 2024?
So when are schools shut during the summer?
This is the schedule for each of the 26 cantons, keeping in mind that some regions may have slightly different vacation schedules for different districts.
Aargau: July 22nd to August 9th (the shortest summer vacation in Switzerland).
Appenzell-Auserrhoden: July 8th to August 9th
Appenzell-Innerrhoden: June 29th to August 11th
Basel-Country: July 6th to August 11th
Basel-City: July 1st to August 12th
Bern: July 8th to August 16th
Fribourg: July 1st to August 21st
Geneva: June 29th to August 18th
Glarus: June 30th to August 8th
Graubünden: June 29th to August 11th
Jura: July 8th to August 16th
Luzern: July 6th to August 16th
Neuchâtel: July 8th to August 16th
Nidwalden: July 6th to August 18th
Obwalden: June 29th to August 11th
Schaffhausen: July 6th to August 11th
Schwyz: July 6th to August 11th
Solothurn: July 8th to August 9th
St. Gallen: July 7th to August 11th
Thurgau: July 8th to August 11th
Ticino: June 15th to September 1st (the longest summer break in Switzerland)
Uri: July 6th to August 18th
Valais: July 1st to August 18th
Vaud: June 29th to August 18th
Zug: July 6th to August 18th
Zurich: July 15th to August 17th
As far as private (including international) schools are concerned, they have their vacation schedules, which are usually different from those of public institutions.
