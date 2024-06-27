When are schools on holiday this summer throughout Switzerland?

Advertisement

On average, public school vacations in Switzerland last about six weeks — with some cantons, like Aargau, offering less vacation time, and others (Ticino and Valais) more.

Additionally, kids here get two weeks at Christmas and New Year, between one and two weeks in February, (depending on the canton), two weeks at Easter, and two weeks in the autumn.

There are also several public holidays throughout the year when schools are closed.

So when are schools shut during the summer?

This is the schedule for each of the 26 cantons, keeping in mind that some regions may have slightly different vacation schedules for different districts.

Aargau: July 22nd to August 9th (the shortest summer vacation in Switzerland).

Appenzell-Auserrhoden: July 8th to August 9th

Appenzell-Innerrhoden: June 29th to August 11th

Basel-Country: July 6th to August 11th

Basel-City: July 1st to August 12th

Bern: July 8th to August 16th

Fribourg: July 1st to August 21st

Geneva: June 29th to August 18th

Glarus: June 30th to August 8th

Graubünden: June 29th to August 11th

Jura: July 8th to August 16th

Luzern: July 6th to August 16th

Neuchâtel: July 8th to August 16th

Nidwalden: July 6th to August 18th

Obwalden: June 29th to August 11th

Schaffhausen: July 6th to August 11th

Schwyz: July 6th to August 11th

Solothurn: July 8th to August 9th

St. Gallen: July 7th to August 11th

Thurgau: July 8th to August 11th

Ticino: June 15th to September 1st (the longest summer break in Switzerland)

Uri: July 6th to August 18th

Valais: July 1st to August 18th

Vaud: June 29th to August 18th

Zug: July 6th to August 18th

Zurich: July 15th to August 17th

As far as private (including international) schools are concerned, they have their vacation schedules, which are usually different from those of public institutions.