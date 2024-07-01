Swisscom customers set to pay more for internet, phone and TV

Advertisement

The ‘inOne home light’ package, which combines internet, phone and television - one of the company’s best sellers - will no longer be available from later this month.

Higher price, higher speeds

Customers will instead be upgraded to a ‘Basic Home’ plan, which will cost 59.90 Swiss francs per month, 9.90 francs more than the previous monthly rate.

Those who are being upgraded will continue to pay the current rate of 50 Swiss francs until the end of August, after which the new charges will take effect.

In better news, the new plan offers faster internet speeds, up to 50 Mb/s for both uploading and downloading.

The price to make a phone call will remain the same - 0.04c per minute when calling a landline, and 0.27 cents when calling another mobile.

The package’s offer of over one hundred TV channels, with 60 in HD, will also remain unchanged.

No more basic multiroom offer

Additionally, the company are also withdrawing the ability to add a Swisscom box to a second TV in their home for a surcharge of 5 francs.

Instead, new customers will be required to sign up for a ‘Multiroom Max’ subscription that will cost 9.90 francs a month.

Further Swisscom boxes can still be obtained for 99 francs, but customers with SmartTVs will be able to connect their devices for free through the Blue TV app.

Customer dissatisfaction

The move was met with dissatisfaction from some Swisscom customers.

One user wrote on the company’s community forums: “I am very unhappy, about that thinking. Can you imagine the damage you do to our country, with a price increase of 20 percent?”

Another replied: “I am surprised and disappointed. As already mentioned by other customers, an increase of almost 50 percent in a few years is absurd for a user who does not ask for any increase in internet speed.”

A third user was very blunt: “That means, when can I cancel?”

Customers who are unhappy with the new offer are advised by Swisscom that they can cancel or switch their package at any time.