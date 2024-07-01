Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Simplon Pass is closed due to torrential rain

The area around the Engi gallery of the mountain pass that connects southern Switzerland with Italy is closed until further notice, according to the Federal Roads office (OFROU).

The reason is that debris unleashed by heavy rainfall in the region over the weekend continue to “slide over the road surface.”

“It is currently impossible to assess the extent of the damage to the infrastructure,” OFROU said in a press release, adding that, for safety reasons, motorists and pedestrians alike should stay away from the affected area.

Bad weather will continue, Swiss meteorologists warn

Rain that has caused significant damage throughout Switzerland in recent days — including in the southeast of the country, where two people have died and a third is missing after torrential rains triggered a landslide — is expected to continue, according to meteorologist Klaus Marquardt.

Models from the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) are already indicating “further significant thunderstorms” over Switzerland for next weekend, he said.

Advertisement

Swiss laws to be aware of from July 1st

Today is the first day of July, and some new rules will take effect in Switzerland.

One of the most significant ones is a change in the legal definition of ‘rape’.

The new criminal law on sexual matters, to go into force on July 1st, will introduce a new definition of sexual violence: ‘No is no.’

This is a reform of a longstanding legislation, which has a much narrower definition of what constitutes rape.

For instance, current law requires that penetration takes place and that victim shows resistance for the act to qualify as sexual violence.

Under the new rule, however, participants need to agree in words or clearly demonstrate they want to engage in sexual activity. If this condition is not fulfilled, the act will be considered as taking place against the person’s wishes, and thus be a criminal offence.

Also, to be considered as sexual assault, the actual penetration no longer needs to occur.

Advertisement

Other measures that are implemented from today:

Swiss milk is now more expensive

You will have to pay 3 cents more for a litre of milk — an increase which is meant to bring some financial relief to Swiss dairy farmers.

But only the milk intended for drinking will become more expensive; the product which is used for cheese production will not be impacted by the price hike.

Cost of certain medications will increase

Swiss consumers pay significantly more for their medicines than those in neighbouring European countries.

From July 1st, inexpensive medicines whose factory price is less than, or equal to, 15 francs, will become more expensive.

This change will affect more than half of medications currently being sold in Switzerland.

As a result of this move, “additional costs of several hundred million will be passed on to patients,” according to Intergenrika, which represents generic drug manufacturers in Switzerland.

In a nutshell, consumers will pay slightly lower prices for medicines that were previously more expensive, but will also end up paying more for those that are currently cheaper – like generics.

You can see all the other changes taking place in July, here:

READ ALSO: Everything that changes in Switzerland in July 2024

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

