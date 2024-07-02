LATEST: More Swiss roads closed due to landslides and flooding
The severe storms that hit the cantons of Valais and Ticino over the weekend have resulted in significant travel disruptions for motorists.
The weekend’s floods and landslides resulted in key roads becoming impassable, with some expected to be closed to traffic for several weeks.
The Federal Roads Office announced on Monday that the following mountain passes are currently inaccessible due to landslides in the affected cantons:
The Nufenen Pass is expected to remain closed until the end of the week (5/7).
READ MORE: The alternative routes from Switzerland to Italy
The Simplon Pass is closed until further notice.
Outside of Ticino and Valais, the San Bernardino Pass is currently closed due to ongoing roadworks.
These pass closures are in addition to those roads closed in the aftermath of flooding and landslides that hit the country’s southwest at the end of June, making southbound traffic difficult for the time being.
The status of all mountain passes can be checked before travelling at Alpen-pässe, and SRF maintains a constantly updated traffic portal listing road closures and showing traffic jams in real-time.
