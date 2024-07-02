Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

More Swiss roads and are closed due to flooding

Severe rain and resulting floods of recent days, which have particularly impacted Valais and Ticino, have disrupted road traffic to and from these two cantons.

The following mountain passes are currently closed, the Federal Roads Office announced on Monday:



Nufenen Pass



Furka Pass



Grimsel Pass



Susten Pass



San Bernardino Pass



Simplon Pass



These are in addition to other roads closed in the aftermath of landslides that hit various areas of the country at the end of June, making south-bound traffic difficult for the time being.

READ ALSO: The alternative routes from Switzerland to Italy

Fribourg MPs approve initiative for a minimum wage

The canton’s parliament confirmed on Monday that it has green-lighted the initiative calling for a minimum wage of 23 francs per hour.

Spearheaded by left-wing parties and trade unions, the measure must be submitted to a referendum and can be implemented only if approved by voters.

If they do, Fribourg will become the sixth canton — after Geneva, Neuchâtel, Jura, Basel-City, and Ticino — to institute minumum pay.



READ ALSO: Where is Switzerland's highest minimum wage?

Advertisement

Zurich to introduce a new parking concept

The current Zurich rule mandating "one parking space per residential unit,” is judged impractical for new constructions, especially given shortage of land.

In some cases, authorities even had to ban multi-storey buildings to avoid having to provide additional parking spots on an already densely populated land.

Now, the cantonal council commission is giving each municipality the right to determine how many parking spaces should be created in new developments.

This number will depend on whether the housing is for senior citizens, families, or other uses — in other words, how many people are actually likely to own a car.

Advertisement

Euro 2024: ‘Nati’ fans don’t trust German trains to get them to games

Deutsche Bahn trains are not exactly known for punctuality and reliability, as supporters of Swiss national football team have found out.

The loyal supporters attend all the games the ‘Nati’ is playing in Germany.

So far, they followed their team to Cologne for the game against Hungary, Scotland, and Italy — each time opting to travel by train.

And every single time, Deutsche Bahn has let them down: between hour-long delays and not arriving at their destination at all, the disappointed fans told Swiss media on Monday that they will drive to Düsseldorf to watch Nati play against the UK on July 6th.

“When we see what is happening [with trains] in Germany, we can only be happy with what we have in Switzerland,” they concluded.

READ ALSO: Why Switzerland beats Germany for reliable trains

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

