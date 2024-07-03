Five things to know if you want to fly a drone in Switzerland

Advertisement

With some of the world's most spectacular scenery, drone flying is an increasingly popular hobby in Switzerland.

Approximately 100,000 drones were zooming around the country in 2023, but only half were registered - something we’ll get to shortly.

Rapidly improving drone technology has required a lot of rules and regulations to keep everybody safe, and if you're not careful you could find yourself with a large fine - or worse.

Here are five important things to keep in mind before you fly.

Get certified and registered

If you are flying a drone over 250g, you will need to obtain a certificate after taking an online exam.

This exam takes around four hours and if your drone weighs over 900g it must take place at a specified training centre.

Be aware: If you’ve completed drone certification in an EU country, it is valid in Switzerland and you won't have to retake the certification.

You're also legally obligated to register your drone at UAS Gate if your drone features a device capable of recording images and video - a camera, essentially.

While only half of Switzerland’s drones are currently registered, enforcement of the requirement will strengthen over time, and it's always a good idea to remain on the good side of the authorities.

Get insured

If your drone weighs over 250 grams, yes, you'll need to take out civil liability insurance worth up to one million Swiss francs.

This is known as Haftpflichtversicherung in German or Assurance responsabilité civile and is offered by all major insurers.

Please note: this insurance only covers damage to others caused by your drone.

Some companies will insure your drone in case of a crash - it's worth asking your current insurer if you're with one.

Know where you’re allowed to fly

Understandably, there are plenty of areas that you can’t fly your drone, due to security concerns, or the potential damage that they could cause if they lose control.

Such locations include airports, for obvious reasons, as well as prisons, power stations, large infrastructure works and historical buildings.

Fines for straying into such areas can be astronomical, and you can also have your certification (and your drone) taken away.

Cantons can impose their own ‘no-fly zones’ to protect the natural environment.

Keeping track of all the different federal and cantonal restrictions can be overwhelming - luckily Swissdronemap collates all of them in an easy-to-understand map. It is also available as an app, so you can stay informed on the go.

Know what (or who) you can film

The Swiss are a privacy-conscious country, and it’s important to note that you should never film anybody without their permission.

The unauthorised filming of people leaves you liable to potential prosecution under the Data Protection Act with a successful prosecution leading to fines of up to 250,000 Swiss francs.

If you’re flying over groups of people, those fines can stack up.

Additionally, your drone certification level will determine how far from uninformed individuals - that is to say, people and premises that you haven’t asked for permission - you can fly.

If you’re unsure - ask!

With all the rules and regulations involved with flying a drone in Switzerland, keeping track of what you can and can’t do can be hard.

If you are unsure whether your planned flight to take in some mountain vistas is permitted, simply ask.

Police or local communal offices can be an invaluable resource, and you may find a few new hobbyists along the way. Happy flying!

Are you a drone pilot in Switzerland? Have we missed any important considerations? Let us know in the comments!