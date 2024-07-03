UPDATE: Death toll from storms in Switzerland rises to six

Advertisement

The alpine region is experiencing its worst flooding since 2000 when 13 people were killed in a mudslide which destroyed the village of Gondo.

Police said the body was found in the Maggia river -- the same area where another victim was discovered on Tuesday.

Emergency services had to use a helicopter to recover the remains.

The latest death brings the toll in the Ticino canton to five, making it the region hardest hit by the storms.

On Sunday, three German women in their 70s died after a torrential downpour triggered a landslide in the Italian-speaking canton.

In the neighbouring canton of Valais, where hundreds of people were evacuated as a result of overflowing rivers, a German man was found dead in a hotel basement in Saas-Grund.

Police said that he was probably taken by surprise by the rapid rise of the floodwater.

Scientists say climate change driven by human activity is increasing the severity, frequency and length of extreme weather events such as floods and storms.