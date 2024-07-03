Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Switzerland lags behind EU in sending out disaster alerts

Unlike many European countries, Switzerland does not use the Cell Broadcast technology to warn the population of impending natural disasters.

The Federal Office for Civil Protection (OFPP) had already tested this system in 2014, deciding, however, not to adopt it, as most cell phones did not support Cell Broadcast at the time.

Since then, authorities have been saying that this system “requires considerable investment in infrastructure and day-to-day operations. These costs must be weighed against the benefits and urgency.”

Though a number of MPs have been calling for Cell Broadcast to be put to use, government counters that Switzerland already has an efficient alert system, with its network of sirens covering the entire territory, as well as the Alertswiss application.

The new ‘Plus’ public transport subscription has been a success

The new bonus-based half-fare Plus model is attracting “strong interest” among commuters, according to SwissPass Alliance.

More than 100,000 subscriptions were sold between its launch in December 2023 and mid-June of this year.

Initial expectations are “clearly exceeded,” SwissPass said.

To use this formula, subscribers pay a set amount — for instance, 800 francs, and receive a 200-franc bonus in return.

This link from Swiss national train compane, SBB, explains, how this scheme works.

And speaking of public transport…

Zurich tests contactless door buttons on a tram

The city’s transport company, VBZ, has converted one of its trams into a guinea pig of sorts: it is being used to test various innovations and see which ones could be developed and used in regular operations.

The ones that have sparked most interest are radar sensors which detect approaching hands, so pressing a button to open doors (as is currently the case) would no longer be necessary.

In addition, a new sun protection film is being tested as well, intended to reduce the temperature inside tram in summer.

“Such innovations are needed, so that Zurich can offer a modern and efficient transport infrastructure,” said city councillor Michael Baumer.

It is not yet known when these new features will be introduced.

Initiative launched to ban nuclear weapons

Switzerland must join the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), according to the initiative's instigators, composed of a broad alliance of elected officials as well as NGOs.

The committee has until January 2nd, 2026 to collect the 100,000 signatures needed for this issue to be brought to the ballot box.

