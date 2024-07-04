Geneva authorities warn against swimming in the Rhone

Advertisement

"To prevent any risk of flooding and ensure the safety of the surrounding infrastructure, it is necessary to completely open the floodgates at the Seujet dam", warned the communication from cantonal authorities,

Floodgates have been opened at the Verbois and Chancy-Pougny dams.

Such a move changes the conditions of the river, leading to unpredictable and dangerous currents.

Disastrous conditions

The announcement comes after devastating storms left seven dead and led to landslides and flooding across the country’s southwest.

Flooding of the Rhone in the canton of Valais closed several roads including the A9 motorway.

Several hundred people were also evacuated as the river broke its banks.

Popular with bathers

The Rhone is popular with the inhabitants of Geneva wanting cool off - in particular the Pointe de la Jonction, where the river meets the Arve.

Some distance from its source in nearby Valais, the Rhone winds 27 kilometres through the canton of Geneva and into the lake of the same name, before it enters France.It has been a source of contention with neighbouring France, who fear that Switzerland’s control of the river’s flow impacts their agricultural and industrial output.