Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swiss regions that will be hit by severe weather next

As cleanup and repair of the damages wrought by storms, flooding, and landslides in several Swiss regions are underway, more episodes of extreme weather are expected.

This time around, 40 to 60 millimeters of rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, will hit the Bernese Oberland and Alpstein area in Appenzell, according to meteorologist Michael Eichmann.



“These are two vulnerable regions right now,” he said, adding that though normally this amount of rain would not be problematic, in the last few days rain has already saturated the soil, "so most of it will run off the surface,.

Train cancellations on the Lausanne - Geneva line

Since June 28th and until August 18th, one in two IR90 trains between Geneva and Lausanne has been canceled

Due to ongoing track renewal work between Vaud municipalities of Denges-Echandens and Renens, only half of trains will circulate on this line.

Other train timetables have also been changed.

“In international traffic, the Eurocity and TGV won't stop between Geneva and Lausanne, but customers can take other connections," said Frédéric Revaz, a spokesperson, for national oil company, SBB. " In regional traffic, the R6s are replaced by buses between Morges and Allaman.”

The cost of electricity will drop in 2025

After steadily increasing in the past years — by a hefty 18 percent on average in 2023 — there is good news on the horizon: the price of this commodity will fall at last.

Just how much less you will pay next year will depend on the size of your dwelling, among other factors. but it will likely be between 8 and 10 percent, according to the Association of Swiss Association electrical company.

Prices of electricity for the following year should be communicated during the month of September.

More than half of Swiss are opposed to more funding for the army

While some legislators have been calling for more money to be appropriated to the military, 54 percent of Switzerland population oppose further funding, a new survey shows.

On the other hand, 12 percent are in favour of sending combat troops to Ukraine, 35 percent say they support technical assistance to the Ukrainian army, and 29 percent are in favor of patrols on the border between Ukraine and Belarus.



