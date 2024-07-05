Are Switzerland's lakes warm enough to swim in?

Advertisement

If you’re planning on taking a swim, Switzerland’s lakes are monitored daily by instruments deployed by the Federal Office for the Environment (BAFU) and the temperature is recorded.

These recordings are shared with several platforms such as MeteoNews, which has a list of the current temperatures for all the country’s major lakes.

Clicking on the names of individual lakes will bring up more information, including weather conditions for that area.

READ MORE: Ten stunning Swiss lakes to visit this summer

There is often a wide variety of temperatures recorded.

For example, on the date of publication, temperatures ranged from as low as 9 degrees Celsius (48,2 Fahrenheit) at Lakes Sils to 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit) at the Burgaschisee, Katzensee and Lützelsee.

It should be noted that these temperatures are not consistent across the entirety of a lake. Areas where waters enter the lake, particularly from alpine areas, can be much colder.

Whether that’s to your liking - well that’s a matter of personal taste, although this guide from the Outdoor Swimmer site can give you a rough idea.

Some do prefer a (relatively) icy plunge!

Advertisement

Staying safe

Having said that, as with any body of water, it’s important to stay safe when swimming.

Never jump in unless you know how deep the water is - you can injure yourself on hidden rocks or branches.

READ MORE: How to keep safe when swimming in Switzerland's lakes and rivers

Try not to swim alone and always keep an eye out on your friends. Conditions can change quickly, even in the summer.

While having a cool beer by the lakeside, it’s best to avoid alcohol when in the water.

Finally, if there’s a designated area for swimmers, try to remain in this area. They’re monitored and it is far easier for help to get to you in an emergency.

Advertisement

Land of lakes

Switzerland might as well be described as a land of lakes. There are over 1,500 lakes across the country, fed by run-off from glaciers and the country’s five major rivers.

Some, such as Lakes Geneva and Zurich find themselves part of major cities, with all the water traffic that entails, whereas others, such as Lakes Maggiore and Zug are slightly more sedate, and are a magnet for tourists seeking to unwind.

Then there are Switzerland’s over two hundred mountain lakes, prized for their isolation and scenic grandeur. Many are also popular swimming spots.

In addition to The Local’s list of stunning lakes, Switzerland Tourism has gathered a list of some of the very best lakeside bathing spots on its website, and it’s a great place to get started when planning your summer dips.