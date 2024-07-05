Five 'overrated' Swiss tourist destinations and their alternatives

Advertisement

Let’s be clear, the Swiss destinations that bring tourists in their hordes do so because they are undeniably unique and impressive.

However, sometimes they can become a bit much - loud, noisy and expensive.

When that happens, it’s time to freshen things up and consider alternatives to the places that are heaving with busloads of arrivals.

Here are five Swiss destinations that could be described as overrated - and five places to head instead.

Don’t go to Interlaken, go to Thun

Yes, Interlaken may be the ideal gateway to the Berner Oberland. Still, that convenient location makes it such a heavily trafficked tourist hub, with constant busloads of tourists arriving and heading off on the train to the Jungfraujoch or other (crowded) natural beauty spots.

Consequently, there’s an abundance of stores selling tacky souvenirs and eateries that don’t represent the best of what’s locally available.

Thun, 30 kilometres to the east on the shores of the lake of the same name, is arguably just as convenient and accessible by public transport.

Choosing Thun has the added benefit of a picturesque old town, a stunning castle straight out of a fairy tale and most importantly, not as many crowds!

Staying in Thun also gives a great base to visit several gorgeous villages such as Aeschi and Krattigen.

Don’t go to Zermatt, go to Bettmeralp

Zermatt is another destination that has gained a reputation as crowded and expensive, focused almost entirely on getting people up the Matterhorn and surrounding ski slopes.

Sure, it’s beautiful, but it’s also a place where few opportunities are missed to squeeze some extra francs out of wealthy visitors.

If you’re okay with the mighty Matterhorn being slightly further in the distance, Bettmeralp is a great alternative, 48 kilometres south.

Not only can you still see the iconic mountain from the village, but the Aletsch Glacier is also a striking sight.

You’ll have the same feeling of being on top of the world staying in Bettmeralp, but you’ll also find that it’s a heck of a lot less expensive and much, much quieter.

In summer, there are beautiful hiking trials, including some that wind through the country’s oldest forests.

If you’re a winter sports fanatic, rest easy - there are over 104 kilometres of pristine ski slopes throughout the Alesch Arena.

Don’t go to the Rhine Falls, go to the Staubach Falls

The Rhine Falls are Europe’s most powerful waterfalls, and it’s hard to argue they’re not an incredible sight.

The problem is, that they’re an incredible sight that is relatively accessible, not to mention close to the German border.

Once the Romantic poets and painters of the nineteenth century discovered it, it became what could charitably be described as a tourist trap, surrounded by overpriced eateries.

If it’s nature's untamed ferocity and grandeur in waterfall form that you’re craving, Staubach Falls is the place to be.

One of 72 waterfalls in the Lauterbrunnen Valley, high in the Berner Oberland, water cascades 297 metres down the steep valley walls, before billowing into the air as clouds of spray.

It’s an incredible sight, inspiring Johann Wolfgang von Goethe to write his ‘Song of the Spirits over the Water’.

The falls are around a five-minute walk from the incredibly pretty village of Lauterbrunnen, and they can be seen from almost anywhere in the community.

Don’t go to Jungfraujoch, go to Schilthorn

So, you’ve arrived at Europe’s highest train station. Awesome. Now what?

Okay, maybe we’re exaggerating a little, but the Jungfraujoch is an example of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s famous maxim: “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.”

Magnificent climb, but what then?

While fhere are eateries, the Ice Palace and the Sphinx Observatory’s viewing platform, we think that the Schilthorn, 11 kilometres west, is a better proposition.

There’s no railway - rather a cable car - but movie fans will quickly learn arriving at Piz Gloria that this was where memorable scenes from the James Bond film, ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ were filmed.

Indeed, there’s a (highly interactive) museum dedicated to the film up there, as well as a unique curved panoramic cinema showing parts of the film.

Of course, there’s more than just the Bond connection to keep visitors entertained.

Alongside the Skyline viewing platform where you can capture amazing images of the nearby Eiger, there are also lounges where you can enjoy the pure mountain air.

Slightly down the mountain at Birg, there’s also a Thrill Walk to test your mettle, and a short hike to the Birg Grauseeli, a photographer’s paradise.

Don’t go Zurich, go to Basel

Zurich is expensive - The Local has written extensively on that point, including an analysis that found a three-day stay could easily cost over a thousand euros.

It has outstanding museums and galleries, wonderful food and a world-class cultural scene, but is it the best bang for your hard-earned buck?

We’d suggest Basel. 87 kilometres west, is a better choice.

Like Zurich, the city is packed with museums and art galleries - there are forty throughout the city and surrounding area.

Basel’s also a centre for fine dining, shaping foodie trends throughout the country and beyond.

What Basel has over Zurich is an Altstadt or Old Town with more charm and character than that to be found in the country’s financial heart.

With ancient towers, a venerable minster and several important historic sights, you won’t be short of things to explore.

Do you have any overrated tourist destinations you would add to the list? Have we got it wrong, and there are better alternatives to the ones we’ve listed? Let us know in the comments.