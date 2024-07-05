Six big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

Advertisement

Switzerland lags behind EU in sending out disaster alerts

Unlike many European countries, Switzerland does not use the Cell Broadcast technology to warn the population of impending natural disasters.

The Federal Office for Civil Protection (OFPP) had already tested this system in 2014, deciding, however, not to adopt it, as most cell phones did not support Cell Broadcast at the time.

Since then, authorities have been saying that this system “requires considerable investment in infrastructure and day-to-day operations. These costs must be weighed against the benefits and urgency.”

According to the governmen, Switzerland already has an efficient alert system, with its network of sirens covering the entire territory, as well as the Alertswiss application.

READ ALSO: Does Switzerland do enough to warn residents of potential natural disasters?

Storms claim six lives in two Swiss cantons

The death toll from flash floods that hit Switzerland after recent series storms rose to six, after a body was discovered in Ticino.

The latest death brings the toll in the Ticino canton to five, making it the region hardest hit by the storms.

This is in addition to three German women who died after a torrential downpour triggered a landslide in the neighbouring canton of Valais.

Hundreds of people were also evacuated in Valais as a result of overflowing rivers, and a German man was found dead in a hotel basement in Saas-Grund.

READ ALSO: Death toll from storms in Switzerland rises to six



Geneva residents warned to stay out of the river

Swimming in the Rhone river during the summer is a popular activity among Geneva’s residents.

However, authorities have warned against doing this just now.

"To prevent any risk of flooding and ensure the safety of the surrounding infrastructure, it is necessary to completely open the floodgates at the Seujet dam," they said.



The warning came after devastating storms triggered landslides and flooding across the country’s southwest, claiming six victims.



READ ALSO: Geneva authorities warn against swimming in the Rhone

Advertisement

Geneva’s international train connections under fire

Although it is Switzerland’s most international city, in terms of rail service between Geneva and foreign destinations, there is much room for improvement.

This is the finding of an analysis by Greenpeace, which found that the city’s four direct train connections - to Lyon, Milan, Paris, and Zurich - pale in comparison to other major European cities such as Vienna (17 connections), Munich (15) and Berlin (14).

Geneva could support up to 25 more direct connections to other cities, the environmental group found.



READ ALSO: Swiss city singled out for lacking direct European train connections

‘Suicide capsule’ to be used in Switzerland 'soon'

Under Switzerland’s uniquely liberal assisted suicide law, people who choose to end their own lives in one of the country’s ‘suicide clinics,’ typically do so by opening the valve on an IV drip which contains lethal medications.

But soon another ‘dying method’ will also become available in Switzerland: the so-called the Sarco ‘suicide pod’ will provides a "calmer death experience," according to Exit International assisted suicide organisation.

This would happen when the person lying inside the capsule pushes a button to release nitrogen, rapidly reducing the oxygen level and consequently dying.

Though this may sound terrifying, Christian Jackowski, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern, told the NZZ that “the lack of oxygen is perceived as pleasant in the body."



READ ALSO: 'Tesla of assisted suicide' to be used for first time in Switzerland

Advertisement

And also…

Camping rules you should know about

If your vacation plans include setting up camp on one of Switzerland’s many scenic sites, there are some regulations you should know about.

They include knowing where the official campgrounds are located and why you can’t set up your tent just anywhere you like.

This article provides all the relevant information for an enjoyable (and rule-compliant) camping experience:

READ ALSO: The essential info you should know if you're camping in Switzerland

