'Tesla of assisted suicide' to be used for first time in Switzerland

The device, described as ‘the Tesla of assisted suicide’ will enter service in the next few weeks, according to a report by the Neue-Zurcher-Zeitung.

The device works by flooding a 3D-printed capsule with nitrogen gas at the press of a button from the occupier, leading to painless asphyxiation without ingesting a poisonous substance.

Christian Jackowski, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern, told the NZZ that “the lack of oxygen is perceived as pleasant in the body."

Before the device is used, the occupant must complete a short computerised test, which enables the capsule to be used for 24 hours before the test must be taken again.

The device has been developed by the assisted suicide organisation Exit International, led by the former Australian doctor, Philip Nitschke.

Legal by omission

Assisted suicide is legal under Swiss law, due to a lack of specific legislation.

While suicide for ‘self-serving reasons’ or ‘out of compassion for the victim’ is specifically prohibited, assisted suicide for non-selfish reasons is not, and that creates a loophole.

It is now, however, a relatively complicated process for those who wish to take their own lives.

There are several criteria which must be met to avoid police suspicion of a crime, such as evidence that the person choosing to take their own life is of mind, and not under the influence of others.

Furthermore, they must have given due consideration to the choice, and have recorded statements expressing their willingness to die.

Those who wish to make use of Switzerland’s legal situation regarding assisted suicide also make use of services such as Nitschke’s Exit International, Dignitas or lifecircle, and the process usually takes place at a clinic.

These manage the process, as well as supplying the sodium pentobarbital which the patient must self-administer. This drug causes the heart to stop beating, bringing on death.

1,252 people chose to take their lives via the process in 2023, according to Exit.

A controversial figure

Philip Nitschke has long campaigned for the right to die via such devices as the Sarco pod.

In the 1990s, he was a lead figure in the campaign to briefly legalise assisted dying in Australia’s Northern Territory.

He continued to campaign on the issue, despite having his medical license suspended in 2014.

In 2015 he relocated to the Netherlands, where assisted dying is legal.

He began working on the Sarco pod, along with industrial designer Alexander Bannick in 2017.