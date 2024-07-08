Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

‘You made us proud’: Swiss president congratulates the 'Nati' despite loss

Thousands of supporters gathered on Sunday to give the national team a standing ovation on its return to Zurich after its defeat the day before on penalties against England in the quarter-final of the Euro.

And even though the 'Nati' is now eliminated from Euro 2024, Swiss president Viola Amherd put a positive spin on the loss.

"I congratulate the Swiss team on a great, passionate and outstanding tournament performance,” she said on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “It was a pleasure to watch the team in the stadium. You made us proud."

Ich gratuliere dem Schweizer Team zu einer tollen, leidenschaftlichen und herausragenden Turnierleistung! Es war eine Freude, die Mannschaft im Stadion zu verfolgen. Ihr habt uns stolz gemacht. 👏🇨🇭Glückwunsch ans englische Team.#EURO2024 #ENGSUI @nati_sfv_asf — Viola Amherd (@Violapamherd) July 6, 2024

A Ticino valley is cut off from the world

Access to the Muggio valley is no longer possible, as torrential rains continue to trigger flooding and landslides in the region, according to a press release that Ticino’s cantonal police published on Sunday.

Areas that are particularly affected include the northbound A2 motorway between Mendrisio and Bissone; Via Maestri Comacini in Chiasso; Viale Lungo Breggia in Morbio Inferiore; Via Résiga in Novazzano; and Via Monte Generoso in Coldrerio.

The Ponte Faloppia border crossing in Seseglio is also closed due to flooding, police said.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Switzerland

Covid’s new variants, KP.2 and KP.3, are circulating throughout the country, causing the number of cases to go up.

However, the number of serious cases remains low and no new measures are planned.

The reason for increasing infections, according to Simon Ming, a spokesperson for the Federal Office for Public Health, is that “the immunity acquired through previous infections decreases over time. Another factor is the new virus variants. They have mutations that allow them to better circumvent the existing immune system.”

Taylor Swift concert is disrupting the lives of Zurich residents

Ahead of the US pop star's ‘Eras’ concert tour to be held at the Letzigrund Stadium on July 9th and 10th, municipal authorities are implementing extensive driving bans in Altstetten and Albisrieden areas.

A large area around the Letzigrund Stadium will also be closed off to traffic, as will be parking spaces, city officials said.

Additionally, there will be restrictions on the collection of trash, as well as paper and cardboard for recycling, along with the emptying of waste containers and the cleaning of public areas.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Taylor Swift's Zurich concerts

