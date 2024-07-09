Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Government considers making non-EU workers pay to come to Switzerland

The Federal Council is studying a proposed tax on employees coming from third countries

While the proposal, spearheaded by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) is not new, the Federal Council is now examining the possibility of implementing this tax, Tages-Anzeiger reported on Monday.

The principle behind SVP’s idea is to make immigration more expensive and therefore less appealing.

Only those who can afford to stay or are essential to Swiss labour market would be allowed to enter the country.

Under the proposal, part of the revenue from this tax would be used to offset the costs generated by immigration, such as the scarcity of housing and overuse of Switzerland’s infrastructure.

Which city is the safest in Switzerland?

In a national comparison, one Swiss city claims to be the safest in Switzerland.

With its 121,000 inhabitants, Winterthur, Zurich’s second-largest city and Switzerland's sixth, calls itself "the safest city in Switzerland," according to a new safety report published on Monday.

The number of incidents of violent crime there is lower than elsewhere in the country, the report claims. "Both the number of accidents and the crime rate remain at a low level compared to other cities."

Canton of Schaffhausen bans the use of a death pod

A new ‘death capsule’ known as the ‘Sarco pod’, is set to be used for the first time in Switzerland in the near future — possibly as early as this month.

But not all officials in the country, where assisted suicide through ingestion of lethal substances is legal, is supportive of this particular method, which works by flooding a 3D-printed capsule with nitrogen gas at the press of a button from the occupier, leading to painless asphyxiation without ingesting a poisonous substance.

Now, Schaffhausen is the first canton to ban Sarco, with the public prosecutor threatening Exit International assisted suicide group, which created the pod, with criminal proceedings if this device is used in the canton.

Online debate: What to do with feet on Swiss trains?

After debating whether it is permissible to put one’s luggage on an empty seat on a train, social media users are now mulling over yet another possible faux pas: placing one’s feet on neighbouring seats.

While his practice is seen as ‘disgusting’ by some users and acceptable by others (as long as said feet are shoeless), the last word in this matter belongs to the Swiss national rail company SBB.

According to its spokesperson Sabrina Schellenberg, SBB’s regulations specify that passengers are only supposed to occupy one seat.

While common sense and mutual respect must prevail, SBB believes that behaviours which don’t disturb other passengers are permitted.

On the other hand...um, foot, anyone who soils the seats will incur a 25-franc fine for cleaning, Schellenberg told 20 Minutes news portal.

