Does your Swiss health insurance pay for gym membership?

Advertisement

You may have heard people say that their insurance carriers cover fitness services, while others have found this not to be the case.

So who is right?

In this particular case, both sides are.

The contradiction in this statement can be easily explained: it depends on what kind of health insurance you have because some plans include gym membership while others don’t.

This is how it works:

Basic insurance (KVG / LaMal)

This compusory insurance does not cover gym memberships.

While the list of treatments and medications it does cover is pretty extensive and quite generous, gyms and fitness clubs are not included.

READ ALSO: What isn't covered by Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance?

The Federal Office of Public Health, which determnes what services should be covered by the basic health insurance, is trying to keep the already very high cost of healthcare in Switzerland from soaring to new heights, so adding such extra expenses as gyms would defy that purpose.

Complimentary insurance

People whose gym or fitness club memberships are covered have taken out additional policies, known as either the complimentary or supplemental health insurance.

These plans fill the gaps left by the basic insurance: for an additional fee, they offer the ‘bells and whistles’ that are missing from the KVG / LaMal coverage. Fees are set by individual companies, but they typically range from 50 to 80 francs a month, depending on what they offer.

Among other services, many (though not all) plans will pay a certain amount towards your fitness club membership.

READ ALSO: Should you buy supplemental health insurance in Switzerland?

Advertisement

How much will they pay?

Providers can set their own terms, so the amount will be determined by your specific company.

However, as a general indication, health insurers pay a maximum of 150 to 900 francs per year towards fitness costs — again, depending on your policy.

As an example, SWICA pays up to 900 francs doe gym membership, CSS up to 500 francs, Sanitas contributes a maximum of 400 francs, Visana 350, and ÖKK up to 300.

Your contract (provided you have a complimentary insurance) lists the price your provider will pay toward fitness costs.

Advertisement

Things to keep in mind

Even if you have supplemental coverage, your insurance company may not cover all gyms.

Many only contribute to costs if the centre has a quality seal like Qualitop, Qualicert and Fitness-Guide. So before you take out a policy, check whether your health insurer recognizes your gym.

And also, your insurance company may require proof of gym membership.

They may ask you to provide your membership confirmation and / or a a copy of the contract.

