Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

From today, Swiss will only eat imported products

Statistically speaking, the Swiss population will have consumed, on July 10th, all of the food produced in the country in one year.

This calculation is based on the gross self-sufficiency rate for foodstuffs from the Federal Statistical Office.

This proportion has continued to decline in recent years and now makes Switzerland “one of the largest net importers in the world,” the Swiss Farmers' Union (USP) said in a press release.

Ths means the country is too reliant on foreign food production than its own.

“It only takes one war in a major exporting country or one year of extreme weather conditions for the food supply to be threatened,” according to Michel Darbellay, USP’s head of production.

It is all the more important to maintain indigenious production capacities not only to be independent, but also because locally sourced and produced food leaves a much smaller carbon footprint than imported one, he said.

Switzerland is Europe’s ‘most innovative’ country

After being named the most competitive nation in June, Switzerland ranks in first place in the European Innovation Scoreboard (EIS), published by the European Commission this week.

While among EU member states, Denmark scores highest, in a broader European context, “Switzerland is the most innovative European country,” according to EIS.

What exactly makes Switzerland the best in innovation?

According to the report, Switzerland achieved the highest score in terms of attractive research location indicator. Compared to other countries, it also has a large proportion of foreign doctoral students, and Swiss researchers cooperate more frequently with international partners.

Zurich airport is testing new CT scanners

Two security control lines at Zurich Airport have been equipped with the new CT technology for use at passenger security checkpoints.

As the scanners produce a three-dimensional image of the baggage contents, simplifying the detection of dangerous goods, they eliminate the need for travellers to unpack electronic devices and liquids at security checkpoints.

However, the liquid rules with a maximum container size of 100 milliliters will remain in place until further notice.

The new devices will be tested over the next several months.

Vaud bans the sale of electronic cigarettes, puffs and similar products to minors

From July 15th, Vaud retailers will have to check the age of their customers before selling them this category of products, the canton announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“All tobacco products, including heated tobacco, electronic cigarettes, puffs and other related products, whether with nicotine or not, can no longer be sold or given to minors,” authorities said.

With this move, Vaud is the 12th Swiss canton and the last French-speaking region to take such a measure. It is based on a decision of its parliament, which decided that these products should be subject to the same law as regular cigarettes and tobacco, already prohibited from sale to minors.

Switzerland adopts further sanctions against Russia

Switzerland has adopted additional EU sanctions in response to Russia’s ongoing military aggression against Ukraine, the Federal Council announced.

These sanctions, which took effect at 6pm on Tuesday, “mainly target businesspersons, propagandists, members of the armed forces and judiciary, persons responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children and members of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Confederation (FSB),” the government said.

The newly sanctioned entities include, in particular, companies operating in the Russian defence sector as well as companies in the financial and trade sectors that are actively involved in circumventing sanctions.

Altogether, more than 2,200 individuals and entities are now subject to the sanctions listings.

