Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Government mulls levying tax on tips

In Switzerland, restaurant employees collectively earn more than a billion francs per year from tips.

As this money does not appear in the establishments' accounts, it is not taxed and, consequently, no social contributions from these ‘earnings’ are paid into the social security scheme.

Now, the Federal Social Insurance Office (OFAS) is considering tightening the tipping rules — that is, imposing tax on tips paid on a customer’s credit card (as tax on cash tips would be difficult to enforce).

While this move would mean less money would end up in employees’ pockets, they would eventually draw benefit in terms of social security protection, according to OFAS, as well as receive higher pension at retirement.

While the discussion is still on-going and no timeline is set for any eventual implementation, Gastrosuisse, the umbrella organisation for restaurant employees, flatly rejected the proposed measure.

“Tipping is a matter between the customer and the employee. It is not salary,” said spokesperson Patrik Hasler-Olbrych.

MPs: Kamala Harris ‘is better for Switzerland’

With American VP Kamala Harris expected to get the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, Swiss politicians are divided about how beneficial she would be for Switzerland.

Most of right-wingers in the Swiss parliament prefer to see Donald Trump elected to the top position because they say Harris is a “regulation-mad socialist" and generally speaking, “it was always easier for Switzerland when Republicans were in power in the USA."

“Democratic presidents harass our country almost systematically when they are in power," said SVP deputy Roland Rino Büchel, without explaining what shape the alleged 'harassment' took place.

However, a number of elected officials believe, as does deputy Hans Jörg Rüegsegger, that “Harris is a better choice.”

"Trump doesn't care about Switzerland," he said. "Whether it's immigration or social issues, Harris is certainly closer to our values than Trump.”

What’s up with Swiss weather? Here are the answers

In terms of weather, summer has been chaotic so far in Switzerland.

With frequent rains interlaced with sun and high temperatures, there has not been an uninterrupted good weather as you’d expect from summer months.

But improvement is on the way.

Ist die erste Wochenhälfte im Norden noch recht durchzogen, so präsentiert sich die zweite Hälfte oft sonnig und zunehmend heiss. Im Süden ist es durchgehend sonnig und heiss. #Wochenüberblick: https://t.co/WDnDK5tcCa (rp) pic.twitter.com/819TnVxc0A — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) July 22, 2024

The mostly cloudy Monday will morph into sunny Tuesday and Wednesday in most regions, even though some cloud formations could hang over the Pre-Alps.



“But otherwise, in the plain regions, temperatures will be just within seasonal norms and close to 24 - 26°C, and even 26 to 28°C in Valais,” according to MeteoNews weather service.



Forecast for the rest of the week also calls for “lots of sun and higher temperatures.”



