Trump vs Harris: Swiss MPs argue over who would be better for Switzerland

Advertisement

While it is certain that Kamala Harris and Donald Trump could not care less about Switzerland’s opinions of their political agenda, this does not prevent Swiss politicians from supporting one candidate over another.

That is because the outcome of any presidential election in the United States has always had broad global repercussions—impacting Switzerland as well.

The 2024 election will be no different.

Not so neutral

Generally speaking and based on past experiences, Switzerland’s government has always found a common language (which, in this case, is English) with any US president.

As the Federal Council said in November 2020, when asked for a comment about Trump’s election, “we want what is best for Switzerland,” adding that “Switzerland can get along with” whoever happens to be in the White House at the time.

Nevertheless, Swiss MPs are not quite as diplomatic (or neutral) in expressing their views of the US presidential candidates, and especially about whose policies are likely to be better for Switzerland.

Not surprisingly, their preferences are determined by whether they are to the right or left of the political spectrum, with those on the right supporting Republican candidates — in this case, Trump — while more liberal MPs favouring Harris, a Democrat.

Advertisement

‘Regulation-mad socialist’

It follows then that the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) favours Trump.

In an interview with the 20 Minuten news platform, the party’s MP Franz Grüter called Harris a ‘regulation-mad socialist,” pointing out that “it was always easier for Switzerland when Republicans were in power in the USA."

Another SVP deputy, Roland Rino Büchel, said that “Democratic presidents harass our country almost systematically when they are in power.”

While he did not explain his assertion, Swiss banks were a target of tax litigation from 2008 to 2013, brought about by the US Department of Justice under President Barack Obama. As a result of this legal action, Switzerland had to largely abandon banking secrecy and several Swiss banks were hit with heavy fines.

Advertisement

'A better choice’

However, a number of other MPs are in Harris’ corner.

“Harris is a better choice,” said deputy Hans Jörg Rüegsegger, breaking ranks with his SVP colleagues.

"Trump doesn't care about Switzerland," he added. "Whether it's immigration or social issues, Harris is certainly closer to our values than Trump.”

Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter, a deputy from the Centre party, also supports Harris.

"She stands for an open USA, which makes its contribution to a functioning multilateralism. This is of utmost importance for a small economy like Switzerland.”

Trump, on the other hand, would be harmful to the Swiss export economy, among other things.

Additional trade barriers - such as tariffs - which Trump would impose "would make the US market less attractive for our export industry," she added.