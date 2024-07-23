What's going on with Switzerland's 'summer' weather and will it improve?

Advertisement

In terms of weather, the past month has been chaotic: sunny days have been interrupted by bouts of heavy rains, literally dampening the spirits of all those hoping for an uninterrupted stretch of real summer.

Torrential rains have even turned tragic, unleashing flooding and landslides in some parts of Switzerland in June, which claimed several lives and caused substantial material damage.

Since then, the weather has been unstable, alternating between wet and dry spells. But that is about to change.

‘Lots of sun and higher temperatures’

The mostly cloudy beginning of the week has morphed into a sunny Tuesday in most regions.

Wednesday and the rest of the week is expected to be the same, even though some cloud formations could hang over the Pre-Alps.

“But otherwise, in the plain regions, temperatures will be just within seasonal norms and close to 24 - 26C, and even 26 to 28C in Valais,” MeteoNews weather service indicates. The forecast for the rest of the week also calls for “lots of sun and higher temperatures,” though occasional, regional thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Ist die erste Wochenhälfte im Norden noch recht durchzogen, so präsentiert sich die zweite Hälfte oft sonnig und zunehmend heiss. Im Süden ist es durchgehend sonnig und heiss. #Wochenüberblick: https://t.co/WDnDK5tcCa (rp) pic.twitter.com/819TnVxc0A — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) July 22, 2024

What about the weekend?

On Saturday, temperatures will continue to rise, reaching 30C, and in certain regions even higher.

“In general, Thursday to Saturday will not only be very good weather for swimming, but also the best weather for hiking,” according to Switzerland’s official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss. This is what you can expect in coming days, with the column on the left showing northeastern Switzerland, the middle one the western part, and the right one the south.