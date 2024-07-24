Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Climate activists may paralyse Zurich Airport

Switzerland's largest international airport, Zurich, already experienced major disruptions last week, when all flight arrivals in the morning of July 19th were cancelled for several hours because of an IT outage hitting companies worldwide.

Although operations had resumed by noon on that day, the airport may be hit by another chaotic situation.



On July 27th and 28th, a group of international climate activists called The Last Generation, are planning large-scale protests at a number of European airports, including in Zurich.

If it does take place as planned, the action will significantly disrupt airport operations, including departing and arriving flights, in the midst of summer vacations.

For its part, Zurich Airport has prepared for possible disruptions with a “comprehensive security plan”, and is in constant contact with the Zurich cantonal police, a spokesperson said.

“These actions are illegal, as they endanger the safety of infrastructure, flight operations. and human lives," he added.

Swisscom’s new ‘package’ has just become more expensive

From July 24th, Switzerland’s largest telecom operator will abandon its inOne Home package, which includes the telephone, Internet and television.

It will be replaced by a new service called Basic Home.

But as it offers a high speed internet of 50 Mbps instead of the current 10 Mbps, the cost of the subscription will be higher as well: it will increase from 50 francs a month right now to 59.90 francs.

The transition to the new package will be done automatically, so anyone who hasn’t notified Swisscom ahead of time about not wanting to sign on for the new service will have to put up with it.

READ ALSO: Swisscom customers set to pay more for internet, phone and TV

Advertisement

It is now cheaper to buy a house than an apartment in Switzerland

An interesting phenomenon is happening on the Swiss property market that may befuddle potential buyers: during the first six months of 2024, apartment prices have gone up, while those of single family-homes have dropped,

Single-home prices have fallen by 2.2 percent since the start of the year, compared to the previous half-year, according to a report published on Tuesday by Moneypark real estate and mortgage specialist.

These decreases can mainly be seen in French-speaking Switzerland, where house prices dropped by 4 percent compared to the second half of 2023.

On the other hand, apartments cost 0.5 percent more, with a slightly more marked increase in German-speaking part of the country (0.6 percent).

The report doesn’t explain the reason for the price differences between the two types of properties — that is, why flats are currently more expensive than single-family homes.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



