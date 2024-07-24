Zurich airport braced for climate crisis protest this weekend

Advertisement

Switzerland's largest international airport, Zurich, already experienced major disruptions last week, when all flight arrivals in the morning of July 19th were cancelled for several hours because of an IT outage hitting companies worldwide.

Although operations had resumed by noon on that day, the airport may be hit by another chaotic situation this weekend.



On Saturday July 27th and Sunday 28th, a group of international climate activists called The Last Generation, are planning large-scale protests at a number of European airports, including in Zurich.

If it does take place as planned, the action could significantly disrupt airport operations, including departing and arriving flights, in the midst of summer vacations.

For its part, Zurich Airport has prepared for possible disruptions with a “comprehensive security plan”, and is in constant contact with the Zurich cantonal police, a spokesperson said.

“These actions are illegal, as they endanger the safety of infrastructure, flight operations. and human lives," he added.

In the meantime, a small group of climate activists blocked the road to Zurich Airport on Wednesday morning July 24th.

They were part of the "Act Now!" group, which belongs to the environmental movement "Extinction Rebellion."

Their aim was to "protest against a government that continues to fail to act in the face of the worsening climate crisis."

The protesters were dispersed by police after briefly sitting down on the airport road with banners and holding up traffic.