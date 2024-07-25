Everything that changes in Switzerland in August 2024

Advertisement

August 1st: Swiss National Day

As every year, the Swiss will celebrate their National Day on August 1st, marking 733 years since Switzerland as we know it was created.

The date marks an important and defining moment in Switzerland’s history: August 1st 1291, when cantons of Uri, Schwyz and Nidwalden pledged autonomy from foreign powers — the promise that has been holding true, and celebrated, ever since.

During the official ceremony, the current Swiss president (this year it is Viola Amherd), addresses the nation and the Swiss national anthem is sung.

Elsewhere in the country, including in your local community, there are bonfires and fireworks. In some places, children parade through the streets with lanterns bearing the Swiss cross and their canton's flag. There are parades with people in traditional costumes and with yodelling choirs, alphorns and flag-throwers.

Nighttime fireworks displays are also part of the festivities, but be careful what you buy.

Federal Police Office (Fedpol) has published a reminder of rules relating to ordering or bringing fireworks from abroad.

Authorisations are usually required, but it is still possible to import pyrotechnic devices without a special permission, as long as their total gross weight doesn’t exceed 2.5 kg per person, and "provided that these devices are not already prohibited in Switzerland,” according to Fedpol.

It recalls that the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security confiscates illegal items that don’t have an import authorisation.

August 1st: Switzerland contributes 300 million francs to protect Schengen borders

The aim of this move is “to improve the protection of the external borders of the Schengen area and, therefore, to increase the effectiveness of border controls and prevent illegal immigration,” the Federal Council said.

Although Switzerland is not a member of the European Union, it does belong to the Schengen zone, and considers the 300-million-franc contribution justified.

“Effective and integrated management of the external borders of the Schengen area is also in Switzerland's interest,” the Federal Council pointed out.

Various train routes will be disrupted throughout the month

Train travel to, from, and within Switzerland will be chaotic and not very reliable in August.

Maintenance and repair works on tracks and other railway infrastructure, both in Switzerland and abroad, means that a number of trains will be delayed or cancelled altogether, with alternative routes and / or replacement buses put into service.

Lines between Zurich and Stuttgart, as well as between Domodossola and Milan, will be among those affected. Basel-bound traffic from the German city of Karlsruhe will also face disruptions.

These articles provide more details about these disturbances:

Summer holidays are over, it’s ‘back to school’ time

Depending on the canton of residence and school district, public schools are resuming between August 9th and August 25th.

The next break kids in Switzerland will get will be a two-week autumn vacation in October.

In the meantime, however, as holidaymakers return home throughout August, traffic will be more chaotic, possibly causing delays and other disruptions.

If you are driving, be ready for long queues at entrances to frequently used transit points and tunnels, such as the Gotthard, where lines may exceed 10 km.

The Federal Roads Office as well as motoring organisation TCS advise motorists to avoid certain motorways during heavy-travel periods.

These are usually the most congested roads in Switzerland:

The A3/A1 Basel-Zurich axis

The A3/A13 Zurich-Chur-San Bernardino-Bellinzona-Chiasso axis, particularly near Chur and the San Bernardino tunnel

The A9 Lausanne-Montreux-Martigny-Brigue mainly near Lausanne and Montreux

The Martigny - Grand-St-Bernard tunnel axis

Bern and surroundings (A1/A12/A6 interchange)

You can avoid these bottlenecked routes by taking alternative roads, which may require a detour and are longer in terms on kilometres, but they are likely to get you to your destinations quicker.

And also…you can take advantage of various cultural and other events that will be held in Switzerland throughout the month of August:

