Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swiss employees are less likely to negotiate salary than their neighbours

Wages in Switzerland are higher than elsewhere in Europe, but that is not because employees here demand good pay.

On the contrary: Switzerland-based employees are less likely to negotiate a salary increase than their German and French counterparts.

According to the study around salary negotiations released by Michael Page on Wednesday, only 30 percent of Switzerland’s workforce and job candidates report seeking a salary raise in the past 12 months, compared with 40 percent in Germany and France.



The study also revealed that besides a good salary, the most important financial benefits sought by Swiss-based job seekers were an attractive company pension plan (85 percent) and private health or life insurance (73 percent).

Access to training was the most popular non-financial benefit, with 35 percent of job seekers negotiating this perk as part of their overall compensation package.

There are fewer hiking trails in Switzerland this summer

More than 620 trails —1,300 kilometres in total — had to be closed to hikers due to heavy rains and flooding that hit some regions of the country at the end of June.

“During the bad weather spell in June, many transport links and hiking trails were damaged, especially in Valais and Ticino, according to Sébastien Rappaz, spokesperson for the Swiss Alpine Club.

Not all the affected trails will be reopened, however, because “means of rehabilitation” of these paths are limited, Rappaz said.

It will ultimately be up to individual communities to decide whether to undertake these repairs.

Drug approval process in Switzerland is much slower than in Europe

It is a well-known fact that many things in Switzerland progress at a snail’s pace, and it is no different for drug approval.

According to a new study carried out by the association of Switzerland's research-based pharmaceutical industry, Interpharma, drugs are approved on average 249 days later by Swissmedic than by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

As a result, access to vital drugs in Switzerland is becoming increasingly worse.

The study indicated that pharmaceutical companies are submitting their applications later in Switzerland than in Europe and that the duration of the review process is also longer.

Interpharma attributes this situation to Swissmedic’s regulatory practices.



