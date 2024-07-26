Franco-Swiss airport Basel-Mulhouse reopens after bomb alert

Advertisement

Flight operations are "gradually restarting", the Basel-Mulhouse Euroairport said on X.

End of alert - 26/07/2023 12:42



The airport has reopened, and flight operations are gradually restarting. Passengers are requested to contact their airline for information about their flight. We wish you a safe and happy journey. — EuroAirport (@euroairportcom) July 26, 2024

Earlier, the Basel-Mulhouse airport said that it had been evacuated and closed "for safety reasons".

The prefecture of France's Haut-Rhin department told AFP earlier that this was "a bomb alert", specifying that "the usual procedure" had been deployed, including the dispatch of bomb disposal experts.

Several French airports, including EuroAirport, had to be evacuated late last year due to a series of fake bomb threats.

Basel-Mulhouse airport is the third-largest airport in Switzerland after Zurich and Geneva.

The evacuation came as French authorities were hunting for the perpetrators of arson attacks on the high-speed train network, which disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of people.

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will be held Friday evening.