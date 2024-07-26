Advertisement

Franco-Swiss airport Basel-Mulhouse reopens after bomb alert

Published: 26 Jul, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024 11:54 CET
An Airbus A330 aircraft is pictured at the EuroAirport Basel–Mulhouse–Freiburg airport. Photo: AFP / SEBASTIEN BOZON

A Franco-Swiss airport has reopened after being temporarily evacuated on Friday due to a bomb alert, hours after arson attacks disrupted the French rail network ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony.

Flight operations are "gradually restarting", the Basel-Mulhouse Euroairport said on X.

 

Earlier, the Basel-Mulhouse airport said that it had been evacuated and closed "for safety reasons".

The prefecture of France's Haut-Rhin department told AFP earlier that this was "a bomb alert", specifying that "the usual procedure" had been deployed, including the dispatch of bomb disposal experts.

Several French airports, including EuroAirport, had to be evacuated late last year due to a series of fake bomb threats.

Basel-Mulhouse airport is the third-largest airport in Switzerland after Zurich and Geneva.

The evacuation came as French authorities were hunting for the perpetrators of arson attacks on the high-speed train network, which disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of people.

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will be held Friday evening.

 

 

Pam Gully 2024/07/26 12:15
Mindless damage and huge disruption, to customers and staff. awful.

