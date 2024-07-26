How you can replace your old Swiss driver's license?

Advertisement

The driver’s license in credit card format is not exactly ‘new’ — it was first introduced in 2003, to replace the old paper one, in use since 1977.

However, the paper version remained valid as well, so drivers who had no compelling reason to switch to the most recent format — for instance, in case of name change through marriage or drivers getting license after 2003 — are still in possession of the blue model.

It is estimated that about 800,000 motorists in Switzerland still have the paper version.

And though October 31st (the date by which you should be in possession of the new format) may seem far away, it is best to request the new document from your cantonal automobile service already now, as the process could take some time, given the volume of requests.

Why are you required to switch to the current model?

The plastic credit card-like format is much more secure and provides better protection against counterfeiting.

As it doesn’t contain an address, you don’t have to get it updated if you move.

Last but not least, from the purely practical point of view, it is more durable and easier to carry, whereas the old paper model had to be folded in half, and even then didn’t fit into a standard-size wallet.

How should you go about applying for the ‘new’ license?

If you are still in the possession of the old model, you have likely already received a letter from your cantonal driver and vehicle licensing office explaining what procedure to follow.

If not, the old licence must be sent to your canton's motor vehicle department, together with a recent colour photo, a copy of your ID, and the completed “Exchange of a blue driving licence” form, which can be found on the office’s website or on site at the counter.

You will also have to enclose your old paper license, so take a copy of it to use while waiting for the new one to arrive.

How long this process will take depends on the volume of requests at your local office, so it is best not to wait until the last moment.

How much does it cost to switch?

As so many other things in Switzerland, the fees are determined by your canton.

In Zurich, for instance, you will pay 35 francs, but you may be charged more or less in your place of residence.

What if you decide to hold on to your blue paper license?

This means that after November 1st, 2024, you will be breaking the law.

Chances are you can continue to drive with your dinosaur of a license — but only until you get stopped for a random check.

Then it will be confiscated, you will have to pay a 20-franc fee, and be ordered to get the new license asap.

In the meantime, you won’t be allowed to drive either in Switzerland or abroad.

Also, if you routnely use your license as a form of identification (for instance, in a bank), then the paper version will no longer be accepted.

