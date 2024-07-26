Six big news stories from Switzerland you need to know about this week

Advertisement

Switzerland provides 300 million francs to boost protection of the Schengen area

From August 1st, 2024, Switzerland will contribute financially to the European effort to strengthen the protection of Schengen's external borders.

Although not a member of the EU, Switzerland nevertheless belongs to the 29-nation zone, and its citizens benefit from being able to travel freely between member countries without going through border controls.

Switzerland’s financial contribution will go toward increasing the effectiveness of border controls and preventing illegal immigration which, according to the Federal Council “is in Switzerland’s interest.”

Foreigners are behind the sharp increase of doctoral students in Switzerland

PhD students make up a large proportion of Switzerland's student population.

Their number has doubled in the last 30 years, with international students driving this increase; foreigners are now making up the majority of students studying for a doctorate in Switzerland.

However, the proportion of international students varies significantly according to the subject area, with PhDs in mechanical engineering and natural sciences attracting the highest numbers (around 80 and 70 percent, respectively).



Geneva’s public transport system falls victim to Russian scammers

A fraudulent Facebook page, allegedly an account belonging to Geneva’s public transport company (TPG), offers fake annual subscriptions for 2.35 francs — versus the real price, which ranges between 400 and 500 francs a year.

Scammers are believed to operate from Saint Petersburg, Russia, and their main goal is to retrieve confidential banking information from their victims.

Geneva’s Public Prosecutor's Office could open proceedings against the criminals and work with local authorities to trace the perpetrators — except that Russia will likely not cooperate, according to the TPG spokesperson.

Train travel in western Switzerland will not be reliable in coming weeks

Due to various construction sites on tracks and on general rail infrastructure in the French-speaking part of the country, a number of trains will be cancelled or delayed throughout August.

Main disruptions will occur between Geneva Airport and Lausanne, between between Montreux and Villeneuve, as well as between cantons of Vaud and Valais.

Some regional trains are replaced by buses for the duration of the works.



Swiss politicians debate which US presidential candidate is a better choice

Though discussions about foreign politics are normally not part of the Swiss MP’s agenda, they are divided about how beneficial — or not — American VP Kamala Harris, who is expected to get the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, would be for Switzerland.



While the conservatives in the Swiss parliament prefer to see Donald Trump (and Republicans in general) take over the Oval Office, moderate deputies favour Harris, deemed to be “closer to our values than Trump.”

Hundreds of Swiss hiking paths ruined

Switzerland's mountainous terrain offers perfect hiking country for thousands of walkers each summer but this year over 600 trails have been forced to close after bad weather. And some may never reopen.

The Local reported this week that more than 620 trails –1,300 kilometres in total – have had to be closed to hikers due to heavy rains and flooding that hit some regions of the country at the end of June. Hiking association Suisse Rando said the storms left many trails impassable whilst some have simply been washed away. Hundreds of others have been damaged and need repairs. Certain cantons have been more affected than others with Valais particularly badly hit.

And also…



With the Summer Olympic Games in Paris already under way, you may be wondering who is representing Switzerland, and at what sports does the country excel?

You can find out about Switzerland's Olympic (and Paralympic) athletes here:

